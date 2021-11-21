Part two: RV parks and big money investors – Are they building trailer courts or RV parks?

By Andy Zipser

Read part one of this story here.

American housing prices have been on an unsustainably steep climb for 10 years, far outstripping overall inflation and wages, but the pain is not distributed evenly. And as those with modest means scramble for affordable shelter, their traditional refuge of last resort – the mobile home or trailer park – increasingly is priced out of reach. As reported in part one, a captive customer base of people with nowhere to go is a customer base ripe for rent gouging. Don’t like it? Can’t afford it? The streets are waiting.

For some, however, RV parks are becoming an intermediate stop on the slippery downward slope to homelessness. True, RVs manufacturers explicitly state their products are not intended for full-time residence, but everyone knows that’s just window dressing. Although scantily insulated and with as little as a hundred square feet of living space, RVs nonetheless have kitchens and bathrooms and a front door that can be locked, however imperfectly, and that’s more than you can find on the sidewalk. Meanwhile, zoning officials all around the country, under pressure from campgrounds and RVers desperate for longer-term accommodations, increasingly are modifying or lifting length-of-stay restrictions at RV parks.

And so, increasingly, those with nowhere else to go are knocking on RV park gates. When I owned a campground, those calls typically started with the question, “How much does it cost to stay at your park?” Well, I’d answer, it depends on the kind of amenities you need, whether you are okay with a back-in or need a pull-through, and what night of the week you want to stay. “Oh, I mean for more than a night – I need something long-term,” would come the reply. Okay, I’d say. In that case, you’ll want a full hook-up, but will that be 30 amp or 50 amp? And how long is the unit?

That would elicit an awkward silence, followed by an admission that the caller didn’t know the answers because he hadn’t bought an RV yet – but had a couple he was looking at.

Those calls usually never went any further, especially when I added that we had only a handful of long-term sites, that they were all booked up and that we had a long waiting list. But they also became more frequent, as did inquiries about whether we were accommodating tiny homes (we were not). So did the number of tent campers who would reserve a few nights, then keep extending by one or two nights at a time until we understood that these, too, were homeless people looking for a place to stay.

Unfortunately, these developments have not gone unnoticed by the people who’ve already made mobile home parks increasingly unaffordable. And while some of the new breeds of RV park investors are angling to make them more high-end properties, adding enough amenities to justify stiff rate increases in a process they describe as “forced appreciation,” others are bottom-fishing instead: taking conventional RV parks and running them more like trailer courts.

RVPark University, as a leading example, has a short video titled “Everything you need to know about RV park investing in 3 minutes.” The handful of points illustrating how lucrative the business can be include “No on-going capital improvements (you only rent the land – no roofs or toilets to fix)” and “You can raise the rents whenever you want.” Putting aside the fact that even mobile home parks have infrastructure that needs to be maintained, those are the kinds of statements that scream “trailer court,” not “RV park,” and are deeply indicative of how the folks behind RVPark University view this market niche.

FURTHER UNDERSCORING THAT POINT is a book by Dave Reynolds, one of the two partners behind RVPark University, titled “How to Buy, Sell and Operate RV Parks and Campgrounds.” Despite being written immediately prior to the Great Recession of 2008 and only minimally updated since, Reynolds’ book is still promoted on the RVPark University website, where it sells for the outsized price of $39.95 on Kindle or $44 for the paperback. Yet, despite the all-encompassing title, only two-and-a-half pages of a 179-page volume are dedicated to the actual management of an RV park (and a half-page of that is advice about hiring a manager). The rest is all about the numbers going in and how to make them better before getting out. And on the latter score, the bottom line is to deliver as little as practical while charging as much as possible.

For instance, the one detailed example Reynolds provides to illustrate how to minimize expenses presents a hypothetical campground of 100 RV spaces on 15 acres – to be operated by just the owner and his wife, each working a mere 30 hours a week. The only other staff would consist of a work-camping couple to fill in at the office one to two days a week, and to help with maintenance “for a couple of hours a week.” That may be an adequate staffing level for a mobile home park, but never for a conventional RV park that has people making reservations and checking in throughout the day, bathrooms and other communal buildings that must be cleaned, maintenance issues with plumbing, sewer and electrical, grass to be mowed, and on and on.

Meanwhile, Reynolds advises, “increase the value and profitability of your RV park” by raising rates and, where possible, metering and charging for water and electricity.

Not every investor jumping into the RV park niche is a bottom-feeder, of course. Heather Blankenship, for example, hosted a webinar a couple of weeks ago for prospective RV park buyers that she said attracted 1,500 participants. Although acknowledging that some RV parks can be operated more like trailer parks, Blankenship’s emphasis was on glamping resorts and RV parks that operate more like resorts or hotels because of their “incredible” cash flow – cash flow that can be further boosted by improving a property enough to justify rate increases, as well as adding additional revenue streams by charging for various amenities.

Blankenship, unsurprisingly, is willing to teach you more about the subject of “aggressive asset accumulation” via her RV Park Investment Course, a $4,500 value that she’s making available for $997.

Taken together, the two investing approaches exemplified by Reynolds and Blankenship portend a future for RV parks that reflects broader social trends, of bare-bones on one hand and resort-class accommodations on the other – and even less in the middle. And given the reported turnout for Blankenship’s webinar, there are a lot of people eager to make that happen sooner rather than later.

Andy Zipser is the author of Renting Dirt, the story of his family’s experiences owning and operating a Virginia RV park. The fascinating book, recently published, is available at many large bookstores and on Amazon.com.

