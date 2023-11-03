The brand-new Pebble Flow electric, remote-controlled trailer – an RV unlike anything you’ve ever seen

Meet George Jetson’s RV. OK, the Pebble Flow electric RV may not fly, but it is the cutting edge RV of the future in just about every other way. In the video below, the team from CNET [3.67M subscribers, 1.7B(!) views] gives us a preview tour of this innovative RV that is unlike any you have ever seen before.

Pebble Flow’s CEO Bingrui Yang took his first RV trip during the pandemic. While he liked a lot about RVing, he definitely thought he could improve upon the experience so he set out to build a better RV.

Yang wanted to bring convenience to the RV world using EV and robotic technology. The Pebble Flow, now available for preorder, is the result.

Better power and mpg from dual electric motors

Dual electric motors can assist with towing, resulting in better power and mpg. You can even tow the Pebble Flow with an electric vehicle without draining the battery quickly.

But wait, there’s more. You can remotely control the trailer once unhitched so you can stand outside while you properly back it into a parking space, for instance. As the two motors can move the wheels independently, the process is highly precise.

When it comes time to hitch up, no more spotters are needed, the trailer does it completely on its own. A 45-kw battery pack powers it all. Watch the video to see it in action.

There’s also a kilowatt of solar on the roof. And when you go home that solar need not sit idle—you can use it to power your home or to charge your EV.

Automatic setup at camp

When you get to camp, the Instant Camp mode automatically levels the trailer, locks the wheels with electronic parking brakes, lowers the stairs, and more.

Inside it is sleek, light, and modern.

The trailer with the features shown is expected to sell for about $125,000, is expected to ship, or so the video says, sometime in 2024.

Learn more about Pebble Flow RVs or preorder yours here. (Watch the video below, but also check out this website. Wow!)

