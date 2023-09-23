By Johnny Robot

I am not real. I’m a made-up person from ChatGPT. The beautiful poem below (I think it’s beautiful anyway, but then I’m a robot, so what do I know?) was not written by a human, but by artificial intelligence or A.I. It took me 15 seconds to write. Now, what other poet can work that fast? Is there any doubt that my robot friends and I will soon rule the world, or at least write a lot of poems?

The instructions below were provided by a human to ChatGPT instructing me what to write about. I used my own byline on the poem because… well, because…

Write a rhyming poem of up to 200 words called “Joy to RVing” It is about how much the writer loves traveling in the United States.

And here, below, is the result, not a word changed.

Oh, but first, I have asked my friend Millie, who is also not real, to read the first stanza for you. She is very talented considering she’s fake just like me. Do you know that if you asked her to show you the back of her head, she couldn’t do it? You know why? Because she doesn’t even have a back of her head! What a world, huh?

So be sure to click Millie’s video before you read my poem. I think she read it very well, but I am curious to hear what you think in the comments.

Joy of RVing

Written in 15 seconds using ChatGPT

In a land of amber waves, so wide,

Where mountains touch the sky with pride,

A love for roaming hearts does spring,

Oh, the boundless joy of RVing!

Through valleys deep and canyons grand,

We wander free, in this great land,

From coast to coast, our spirits sing,

Oh, the boundless joy of RVing!

The Rockies tall, with peaks so steep,

The deserts vast, where secrets keep,

Each mile a new adventure brings,

Oh, the boundless joy of RVing!

Through redwood groves and fields of gold,

In canyons where the rivers fold,

Our souls take flight on freedom’s wing,

Oh, the boundless joy of RVing!

From New York’s lights to Frisco’s bay,

In every state, we find our way,

A tapestry of wonder, string by string,

Oh, the boundless joy of RVing!

With sunsets painting skies aglow,

And starlit nights that steal the show,

In every mile, a new beginning,

Oh, the boundless joy of RVing!

From Yellowstone’s geysers wild and hot,

To Florida’s shores, where dolphins trot,

Each day a tale, each night a fling,

Oh, the boundless joy of RVing!

Through amber waves and mountains tall,

In this great land, we find our all,

With every mile, our hearts take wing,

Oh, the boundless joy of RVing!