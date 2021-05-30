Saturday, May 29, 2021
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Search...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

How would $5 per gallon of gas or diesel affect your RVing?

0
Reader polls

Here we go again … gas prices climbing and climbing. Haven’t we been through this before? At RVtravel.com when we look back into our archives over 20 years, we can find a few times when gasoline and diesel prices got uncomfortably high. But, each time, in the end we all just kept on going…

The average price of regular gasoline in the USA is now higher than $3, and even $4 in California, which always seems to be right at the top of the “high prices” list.

When we ask a question like this one, we pretty well know before you and other RVers even answer what the responses will look like. But, hey, maybe we’ll be surprised this time around.

So here are we are moving toward $5 a gallon — and maybe even already there in some very rural areas. And there’s reason to believe prices will continue rising.

What will that mean for you? Please let us know and please consider leaving a message.

##RVT1002b

Previous articleRig trouble? Beware the roadside rip-off
Next articlePickup truck history honored in Hershey (Chocolate World!) exhibit

Related Articles

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,128FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.