How would $5 per gallon of gas or diesel affect your RVing?

Here we go again … gas prices climbing and climbing. Haven’t we been through this before? At RVtravel.com when we look back into our archives over 20 years, we can find a few times when gasoline and diesel prices got uncomfortably high. But, each time, in the end we all just kept on going…

The average price of regular gasoline in the USA is now higher than $3, and even $4 in California, which always seems to be right at the top of the “high prices” list.

When we ask a question like this one, we pretty well know before you and other RVers even answer what the responses will look like. But, hey, maybe we’ll be surprised this time around.

So here are we are moving toward $5 a gallon — and maybe even already there in some very rural areas. And there’s reason to believe prices will continue rising.

What will that mean for you? Please let us know and please consider leaving a message.

