Friday, July 9, 2021
Lifestyles

How far away do you store your RV when not using it?

By Chuck Woodbury
RV storage lot near Seattle.

Are you one of those lucky people who can store your RV on your property when you’re not traveling with it? Or do you store it elsewhere?

If you live in an apartment or condo, there may be no place to keep it on the property. Or perhaps your home HOA (home owners association) prohibits keeping RVs on your property.

Increasingly, cities are prohibiting the storage of recreational vehicles in front yards or even in a side yard where the RV is visible from the street.

So what about you? How far from where you live do you keep your RV when you’re not using it?

Comments

