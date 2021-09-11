Couples: Would you likely keep traveling with an RV if your partner died?

It’s a horrible thought, but what if …?

What if your spouse should die? He or she may have been your RVing partner for years and years. For most of us, this time eventually comes: Age happens and one day we all move on to another place, often leaving a partner behind.

We hear from readers all the time who deal with this situation. We also see posts in forums, mostly from women, most of whom rode in the passenger seat during their RVing years, not at the wheel. They very often wonder if they could even drive or tow an RV.

What if this were to happen to you? Would you keep traveling with an RV after your partner died? Or would you hang up your keys? We know it’s impossible to say, for sure, before such a time should come. So we’re just asking for your best guess.

As always, we invite your comments.