Friday, September 10, 2021
Friday, September 10, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Couples: Would you likely keep traveling with an RV if your partner died?

By Chuck Woodbury
0
Reader polls

It’s a horrible thought, but what if …?

What if your spouse should die? He or she may have been your RVing partner for years and years. For most of us, this time eventually comes: Age happens and one day we all move on to another place, often leaving a partner behind.

We hear from readers all the time who deal with this situation. We also see posts in forums, mostly from women, most of whom rode in the passenger seat during their RVing years, not at the wheel. They very often wonder if they could even drive or tow an RV.

What if this were to happen to you? Would you keep traveling with an RV after your partner died? Or would you hang up your keys? We know it’s impossible to say, for sure, before such a time should come. So we’re just asking for your best guess.

As always, we invite your comments.

Previous articleThe meaning of “Stay the course” – and why it’s so important in today’s world
Next articleAsk the Pet Vet: To shear or not to shear (a dog’s fur)?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,373FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.