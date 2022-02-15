Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Have you ever practiced an emergency exit from your RV?

Practicing an emergency exit from your RV may save your life one day—you never know! It’s always good to know what to do, especially if there’s going to be more than one person involved in an emergency exit.

Make sure you read this article by Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy about creating a plan in case there’s a fire in your RV. You’ll never regret having a life-saving plan!

Have you ever practiced an emergency exit from your RV? If not, this is your reminder to do so! Get your partner or family together and take some time in the next day or so to practice.

