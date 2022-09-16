Thursday, September 15, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

How often do you eat at a fast-food restaurant?

By Emily Woodbury
0

We know that many people prefer to support and eat at local mom-and-pop restaurants more than they like to eat at a chain or fast-food restaurant, but sometimes it seems that’s the only option (especially on the Interstate). If you’re in a hurry, fast food sure makes things easy.

Please tell us in the poll below how often you eat at a fast-food restaurant. We mean a place like McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, Taco Bell, etc. Even if it’s a local fast-food chain, it still counts.

Please leave a comment, too, if you’d like. We get excited when we receive comments about food. It is a shared love, isn’t it?

Previous articleClean your RV’s interior (and more) with baby wipes

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.