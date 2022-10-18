Monday, October 17, 2022

Do you use an electric can opener in your RV?

Once you’ve used an electric can opener it’s hard to go back to those old-fashioned manual ones. If you have an electric can opener, you know this already. Some gadgets aren’t worth taking up the space… but some are, especially if you have weak hands or suffer from arthritis.

In your RV, do you use an electric can opener? Or do you only use one when you’re at your sticks and bricks? Feel free to leave a comment below the poll.

And if you’re in the market for an electric can opener, you can find a large selection here.

