Sunday, December 11, 2022

How often do you play cards?

By RV Travel
Playing cards is a wonderful way to pass the time. In the winter on a cold, rainy night playing cards can be a very cozy activity. And in the summer, sitting outside at the picnic table or around the campfire… is there a more ideal card-playing setting?

How often do you play cards? All the time? Sometimes? Hardly ever? Never? After you vote, please tell us what card game(s) you most often play in the comments below. We always like learning about new games.

Speaking of new games… We recently learned how to play Quiddler. It’s sort of like Scrabble but in card form. It’s easy to learn and tons of fun.

