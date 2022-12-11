News for RVers Issue 1082, Sunday edition

0 ( 0 )

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tesla electric semi-truck inspires all-electric Class A motorhome

An all-electric Class A RV based on Tesla’s commercial semitruck is in the concept phase. The motor coach would be powered by four electric motors—like the Tesla Semi, weigh around 50,000 lbs., have a 600-mile range, and use 1.7kw of electricity per hour. Other e-RV possibilities have been floated, including one by Winnebago. The Winnebago electric RV has not yet been put into production, but there is a fully operational concept vehicle in service, and Winnebago has introduced it as a likely production camper van. Read all about those here.

Has slowdown in RV sales helped with campground crowding?

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week we hear from an employee at a popular RV park who says it’s important to make reservations early, especially if you have a big rig. Another RVer says they have had no problems getting reservations at private RV parks. Also, there are more tips for planning trips and finding campsites. And one RVer says the half-empty public campgrounds are due to “pure laziness on the part of administrators and rangers not making it available if no one shows up.” Read more.

Electric vehicle growth has RV industry befuddled!

A pair of webinars this past week underscored how seriously the campground world views the oncoming onslaught of electric vehicles. While campground and RV owners remain mostly skeptical, questioning the costs, range, recharging availability and environmental impact of a lithium-based technology, industry leaders are unwavering in their belief that the EV-RV revolution is already here and that the problems others see are either overblown or will be resolved in timely fashion. Read more.

That was the RV week that was

December 4–10, 2022

The price of gasoline has fallen to the point where the national average is now cheaper than it was a year ago. According to AAA, the price per unleaded gallon was $3.329 Thursday, below the $3.343 per gallon price a year ago. GasBuddy says there’s a good chance the price could fall below $3 nationally by Christmas. Gas prices fell 15 cents per gallon in the past week and are down from $3.80 a gallon a month ago.

Winnebago has issued a recall regarding awnings on 4,500 Revel vans. Carefree of Colorado, the brand behind the Revel’s awnings, says the gearbox housing the awning needs to be fixed. If the housing is damaged, the brake may be released, causing the awning to open, sometimes en route. The recall applies to Revels built between June 4, 2020, and November 18, 2022. The latest recall by Carefree indicates the problem is on at least 8,000 awnings.

New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies issued a record 3,062 tickets from April 1 to November 17 as part of Operation Hardhat, which aims to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance, and emergency operations along state highways. The number one violation was for speeding, followed by violations over cell phones, seatbelts and failure to move over.

The Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge at Washington state’s Olympic National Park will receive approximately $10.8 million in upgrades both inside and out. The lodge is about 17 miles south of Port Angeles along a windy, but good road. At an elevation of 5,242 feet, it offers a spectacular view of the Olympic Mountains, attracting approximately 300,000 visitors per year. It was built in 1952 as a ski lodge, remodeled in 1983 and again in 2000, when it was expanded to its current size of 12,197 square feet.

Thor Industries reported last Wednesday that its first-quarter 2023 earnings fell sharply versus last year as demand for RVs has slowed from pandemic highs. Thor stock edged up Wednesday. The Elkhart, Indiana, company manufacturers Airstream, Heartland RV, Jayco, Livin’ Lite and other RVs. Until recently, RV sales had been on a decade-long upward trend, but the pandemic spurred consumer interest in RVing as Americans sought a safe way to travel.

The BLM Challis (Idaho) Field Office is implementing seasonal motor vehicle closures in central Idaho, from Dec. 15, 2022, until May 1, 2023, to protect wintering wildlife, important elk calving areas and bighorn sheep lambing grounds. The closures include: Second Spring Basin • Carlson Hills and Fuller Gulch • Willow Creek • Donkey Hills and Birth Creek areas.

After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch butterfly is experiencing an unexpected population boom. The place to go to see them? Pismo Beach, California, and this is the perfect time. When heading south on Highway 1, that bisects downtown, you’ll pass through several blocks of motels, restaurants and retail storefronts surrounded by trailer and RV parks. As the road bends toward the coastline of Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve, there is an anonymous-looking 2-acre stand of eucalyptus trees. That grove, once a small artichoke farm, is one of the most prolific population centers in North America of the endangered western monarch butterfly.

A non-profit group has filed a lawsuit challenging a Fullerton, Calif., municipal code that outlaws people living in RVs on city streets without a valid permit, arguing that the restrictions target the homeless and disabled and violate the state constitution. Fullerton is one of many Orange County cities that have instituted restrictions on where and whether RVs can park on their streets.

The City of Springfield, Oregon, will now require private property owners hosting RVs on their property to register with the city in order for the city “to evaluate the need for this kind of temporary housing”. The registration is free and includes providing contact information for those living in the RV. Since October 2020, the city has temporarily allowed the use of RVs parked on private property for housing purposes, provided that both the property owners and RV occupants adhere to the city’s Temporary RV Occupancy Guidelines.

The National Park Service will waive entry fees on five days in 2023 to all national parks. Camping fees still apply. The free entrance days are:

• January 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

• April 22 – First Day of National Park Week

• August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day

• September 23 – National Public Lands Day

• November 11 – Veterans Day

News briefs

There were 28,016 retail RV registrations in October 2022, a 23.2% decrease from the 36,3483 units last October, according to Statistical Surveys Inc. Year-to-date, there have been 406,163 retail registrations, which is off 21.6% compared to the 518,358 units posted during the same period a year ago.

Massachusetts has become the 18th state to establish an Office of Outdoor Recreation. It joins Maryland and Arkansas as the most recent states to create such an office since 2020. Eighteen states across the country now have offices dedicated to growing the outdoor recreation economy.

For the first time ever, a moose has been spotted in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park along Sunrise Road. It’s the first moose sighting in southwest Washington. As of 2015, there were approximately 5,000 moose living in Washington.

The former Waterloo Harbor Campground on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in Geneva, N.Y., is now one of more than 500 KOA campgrounds.

“Christmas in Coloma,” scheduled for this weekend at Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma, California, has been canceled because of an ominous weather forecast.

Be careful if you are driving over California’s Sierra mountains anytime today or soon. A winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday, where as much as 4 feet of snow was forecast over the weekend in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe.

Muskegon RV of Muskegon, Michigan, has been sold to Optimum RV, which currently has locations in Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and now Michigan.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

A “double header” fifth-wheel theft has left an Acheson, Alberta, RV dealer more than upset. Some time after midnight on December 4, a pickup with a magnetic sign that read “SECURITY” rolled up to the gate of Vision RV. The driver, after apparently failing to cut through the lock with bolt cutters, probably switched to a grinder and whacked off the lock. The suspect opened the gate and drove off. Ten minutes later the truck returned, and this time drove off with a 41-foot Forest River Cedar Creek brand fifth-wheel. A few minutes later the truck returned, this time without the “Security” sign. It rolled up to, and off with, a 43-foot Forest River Cardinal that was listed at $146,500. Employees say they recognize the suspect. He’d been on the lot earlier during business hours, expressing interest in—you guessed it—the two stolen trailers. The suspect’s vehicle is listed as a Chevrolet. Know something? Contact the Parkland County RCMP at 825-220-2000. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of December 5, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.39 [Calif.: $4.56]

Change from week before: Down 14 cents; Change from year before: Up 5 cents.

Diesel: $4.97 [Calif.: $5.82]

Change from week before: Down 17 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.29.

