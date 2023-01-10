Monday, January 9, 2023

Which would you prefer for a quick snack?

By RV Travel
0

It’s snack time! The best part (or parts) of the day! Do you agree?

If you were to go into the kitchen right now and grab a snack, what would you most likely grab? A piece of fruit? Some chips or some nuts? A cheese stick from the fridge? A chocolate chip cookie? None of the above?

According to statista.com, the most popular snack in the U.S. is cookies, followed by chips, ice cream, cheese or yogurt, sweets, nuts, chocolate, and dried fruit.

Ice cream for a snack?? Count us in!

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us what your usual snack of choice is. Come on, make us hungry!

