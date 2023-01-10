Vanleigh RV killed by Tiffin — Workers receive notice

Employees of Tiffin Group’s Vanleigh RV got a rude awakening today, January 9. In a letter from Tiffin’s president, Leigh Tiffin, it was announced Vanleigh RVs will no longer be produced. The company started the Vanleigh brand as a line of luxury towables in 2014.

In the letter, Leigh Tiffin wrote, “Elevated inflation, rising interest rates, higher fuel prices and a weakening stock market have affected the RV industry. Certain products we offer have been impacted more than others, and this reality has forced us to carefully assess how to position our business for the future. After thorough evaluation, it is with deep sadness that we have made the decision to restructure the organization by discontinuing operations at Vanleigh RV.”

Workers received the mandated WARN notice, giving them a 60-day heads-up as to their job loss. No employees will be retained, and they may find plant doors shut long before the 60-day period ends. They’ll continue to receive their wages until March 10. Customers with active warranties will be supported by Tiffin service facilities.

After a couple of years of skyrocketing sales and booming business, Vanleigh RV may mark the first casualty in a changing RV marketplace.

##RVT1087b