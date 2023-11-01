At which age should a person first be considered elderly?

According to the National Library of Medicine, clinically, anyone over the age of 65 is considered elderly. This is the age many “elders” qualify for certain things like Medicare (and also special discount pricing—woohoo!).

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2060, one in four Americans will be 65 or older.

What age comes to mind when someone says “elderly”? Do you think of a person in their 60s? 70s? 80s? 90s? After you vote in the poll below, please leave a comment if a specific age comes to mind. And remember, age is but a number…