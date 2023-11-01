Wednesday, November 1, 2023

You must see this DIY solar-powered SUV camper!

By Video Editor
solar powered DIY SUV camper

By Cheri Sicard
Wow, you are not going to believe this creative solar-powered SUV camper that traveling nurse Arslan of the Solar Camper Car YouTube channel [150K subscribers, 14M views] built.

It may be small, but it has every amenity and convenience Arslan needs to lead a comfortable nomadic lifestyle.

Arslan’s home began life as a 2014 Chevy Suburban and his stealth RV still looks like an SUV from the outside, save the rooftop solar panels. But inside is like no Chevy Suburban you have ever seen.

Upon opening a side door, a 1.8-cubic-foot fridge dorm-style 120-volt fridge greets you, powered by Arslan’s rooftop solar and an inverter.

Behind the passenger seat is a drop-down desk. This is where Arslan spends most of his awake time inside his SUV camper. He kept the vehicle’s original seat as it’s quite comfortable. Charging ports keep devices charged and a small fan keeps everything cool.

In the back of the SUV, you’ll find Arslan’s bed on one side, with electronics storage underneath. The opposite side houses counter space, cabinets, and a small kitchen with a sink and portable propane stove.

LED lights keep everything illuminated, and a simple water system provides drinking and cleaning water.

The SUV camper does carry a cassette toilet. About the only thing it is lacking is a shower.

What do you think of Arslan’s SUV camper? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

