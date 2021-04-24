Did you experience physical discomfort the day after your second COVID shot?

Many of us have now had our two COVID shots, maybe even most of us. And many of us have worried before getting our second one how badly we would fare afterwards. Would we get sick as a dog, or have no after-effects at all? Some people report only a mild headache. Others say they got hit hard, and spent the day in bed, miserable.
The next day we wake up and feel fine. At least that’s the way it goes for many of us. What about you? How did you fare?
Please leave a comment after you vote. And, remember it can take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by.
I experienced Nominal pain at the injection site of my second Moderna COVID vaccination. Travelling that day, I seemed unnaturally tired and somewhat achy, but not enough to keep me from my journey. Upon arrival at my Mother-in-Love’s home, it quickly became apparent that her Septic System was backed up. Seeking, but not finding, a lean-out plug, I hurried to the DIY store for the required parts. After installing a clean out plug, I was able to ease the back up problem somewhat (a professional later determined major root infestation in the pipes). By the time I was able to sit and relax, I noticed that I had a low grade fever. A couple of acetaminophen tablets washed down with some iced tea, a good night’s sleep, and I all but forgot about any discomfort from the injection.
I experienced mild tenderness at the site of the injection but less than what I had from the first shot.
I opted for the J&J shot unfortunately my wife second shot on 4/22 the day before our first camping trip of the season. She experienced low fever and painful headache. Fortunately our trip was only 2 hours from the house. In all after 24hours rest she was fine. Yours in camping/rving, Ray and Joy from the Badger state.
I ran a little fever and very tired. Left work, took a nap and was fine the next day! First shot nothing.
Yes…following both first and last Moderna…I had fever, severe aches and pains and chills, which began almost exactly 12 hours after the injection and lasted for about 12 hours also. Sore arm first time, not the second. Hubby only reacted to second shot with same symptoms and duration.
My wife and I had no reaction whatsoever with the first and second dose.
Same here, now they are talking boosters. At the moment boosters are out of the question unless they have good solid reasoning.
I started aching in the morning and felt progressively more tired an worse during the day, like I had the flu. I went.to bed with a fever of 100.4 after taking some Ibuprofen and woke up at 3 AM sweating profusely when the fever broke. I’ve been fine ever since. Not bad for being immune from COVID-19!
Week and half after our second shots we are still feeling the effects. Mostly mild flu like symptoms. Still, I’d rather that then the possible alternatives.
I feel for you, our neighbor had all she could do to function for three weeks after each shot.
The entire family (wife, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, mother-in-law, and myself) received the Pfizer vaccine (both) without any reactions.
Pfizer vaccine, sore arm after first for 3-4 days; 21 hours after second had headache, shoulders and neck stiffness, took a “nap” for a couple hours and by dinner was feeling back to normal. Did not have a sore arm for as long with the second. Wife had sore arm from first poke and nothing from the second.
Both of us felt quite tired all day. And as far as headaches they only lasted for a few hours (2-3) after waking up. By the following day (3) we were fully back to normal.
I’ve only had my first Moderna shot, and after three weeks my arm is still, occasionally sore, though the first three days it felt like I got punched a dozen times. My wife had flu-like symptoms, fever, chills, upset stomach, but was okay after two days. We go back next week for the second shots – we’ll see how that one goes.
She might have been exposed previously. I’m hearing can’t say how, some who have contracted the Wuhan prior to getting the vax, are showing flu like symptoms. Some have reported that if you know you have had the Wuhan, one shot is the prescribed dosage. There is a study currently being circulated by the medical genius. But, what do I know, I only drive an RV.
We both received the J & J vaccine on April 4th. We had a sore arm in the injection site only, diarrhea for a few days, we still tire very easily and I’ve had a headache since the day of the injection.
Just very tired for a couple of days.
Sore arm for just under 24 hours from Pfizer second shot.
Pfizer second shot. Slightly sore arm but serious chills for a couple of hours in the early morning. Then I was fine and back to normal
I was fine for about 2 days after my 2nd Pfizer shot. But, on days 3 and 4, I was tired, had a little bit of fever, and my arm was sore. Very strange that it took a couple of days.
I felt tired the second day, my wife was so fatigued she came back to bed the morning after the shot, which I only remember her doing once in the previous 37 years.
Both wife and I got the J&J shot. She had 24 hrs of severe headaches and heaved for 12 hours straight. I HATE shots, and didn’t even feel the needle – Not sure I actually got the shot, but is was a real cute Air Force medic that gave it to me so maybe that made everything right.
Moderna. Reacted to both shots we figure mostly because I had a mild case of covid 60 days before and had antibodies in my system (although no nurse or doctor asked that prior to receiving the shots).