This gadget makes draining the fresh water tank quick and easy

We always carry some fresh water in our tank as it is always needed when boondocking. it has also been needed more than once when the water was shut off at a campground or the fill station was closed. But when that fresh water is not-so-fresh after a while and needs draining and sanitizing, where do you drain 40-90 gallons of not-so-fresh water?

Plumbing adapter

Certainly, you can’t just let all that water drain everywhere, particularly in a crowded RV park. You wouldn’t have very happy neighbors or campground staff! We have found a solution that works well for us. We bought a plumbing adapter from a local hardware store that fits over the drain under the motorhome’s fresh water tank and that is threaded to allow a garden hose to be attached. You can find these at any hardware store, but each RV will require a different size.

Attach garden hose

We attach our garden hose and from there can drain the water into the sewer connection or, in this case, into the dry, thirsty trees and bushes. It’s easy to leave the hose on, fill and sanitize the tank, then refill and drain until the bleach smell is gone.

Check with the campground first

As full-timers, we drain and sanitize at least twice a year and sometimes more if the water begins to smell funky. It is always advisable to double-check with the campground to make sure they are okay with draining the water into grass or tree areas, particularly if they have any concern over the diluted bleach after sanitizing.

