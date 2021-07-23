Rad Power Bikes debuts new ebike model. And yes, it’s rad.

Aside from golf carts, one of the things I saw a lot on my recent road trip was electric bikes. So many people seem to have these bikes now and why not? You can choose to pedal as far as you’re able or willing and then let the electric motor take over from there. The largest electric bike seller in the U.S., Rad Power Bikes, has debuted a new model in their line that just might be the model for you.

1 of 10

What is the RadRover 6 Plus?

The new RadRover 6 Plus is a fat tire electric bike. It will be able to accelerate quicker and tackle hills about 25 percent faster, according to the company. To control that speed, the RadRover 6 Plus is the company’s first model to feature hydraulic disc brakes. They provide greater stopping power, more control and reduced maintenance with longer-lasting ceramic brake pads.

A wider variety of rider sizes is the reason the company re-engineered the frame. It now is more accommodating to more people. Lastly, the display that reports range, speed and such has been split into a two-piece unit. This is intended to be more accommodating to more people, according to a company press release.

The bike features two frame sizes: high-step and step-through. They are claimed to be more comfortable for riders of a wider range of height. There are also improved ergonomics and a smoother ride with better pedal efficiency.

The battery that makes the whole thing go is semi-integrated into the frame. This allows the user to easily remove it for charging or storage. I noticed that just about every electric bike I saw being transported at the recent FMCA rally was done so with the battery removed. This makes the bike lighter for lifting onto a carrier, for example.

Hear it from the experts

In a press release, founder and CEO Mike Radenbaugh said, “The RadRover is special to us. It’s our flagship ebike, it introduced Rad Power Bikes to the world, and kickstarted the ebike revolution—a movement led by more than 350,000 Rad riders around the world. Whether you’re commuting to work, hauling groceries, or headed on a weekend adventure, the RadRover 6 Plus is your durable, rugged, comfortable and—most importantly, fun—everyday ebike.”

“Rad Power Bikes is on a mission to radically challenge the ebike status quo, blurring the lines between traditional ebike, moped, motorcycle, and light electric vehicle to provide industry-leading mobility solutions,” said Redwood Stephens, Chief Product Officer. “Over the last seven years we have made incremental improvements, but this is the first top-to-bottom redesign. The end result is a completely next-level riding experience that screams ‘I am an electric bike and proud of it.’”

One of the things that caught my eye is that the front suspension features 60mm of travel with preloaded adjustment. You can adjust the stiffness level of the fork to accommodate various rider weights and preferences.

How far can it go?

According to the company’s website, these bikes can travel up to 45 miles on a single charge. That really makes them an ideal accessory for an RVer. In addition to this newest model, there are also folding models and models with the capability to haul quite a bit of cargo in addition to the rider.

When and where can I buy one?

The RadRover 6 Plus will be available for preorders starting July 20, 2021, for US $1,999, CA $2,399, from the company’s website.

I haven’t been able to test this model yet myself but am working with the company to get a test model. I will certainly report my findings after riding it around for a while.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

##RVT1010