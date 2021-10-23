Saturday, October 23, 2021

Pickup Trucks

Many Ram trucks recalled: Electrical short could cause fire

By RV Travel
Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Ram 3500, 2500 pickup trucks, and Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 cab chassis vehicles equipped with Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel engines. An electrical short in the relay may cause a vehicle fire with the ignition on or off, which can cause injury.

The potential number of units affected is 131,177.

Remedy
Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures or other vehicles until the remedy has been performed. The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 3, 2021. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Y76.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1023b

