RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1023

October 23, 2021

Cover story

Big money investors pursue RV parks, but it’s not so easy

By Andy Zipser

Author, Renting Dirt

Although RV production numbers have been softening in recent months, down from their peaks in 2020, investor cheerleading for the industry remains undiminished. Earlier this week, for example, the study firm Research and Markets predicted that the global RV industry will expand at an average annual rate of 7 percent a year until 2025, and more than 11 percent of American households now own an RV. That all adds up to a siren call for big-money investors who never would have given the sector a second look a couple of years ago. To the extent that big money leads to big ambitions, however, it also means more conflict.

Take, for instance, the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, owned by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe. Although it has long permitted RVers to use one of its parking lots for several nights without charge, the casino’s accommodation nevertheless has RVers complaining about the noise and fumes from idling tour buses and RV generators. So now the casino wants to add a “resort-like” RV park to its fistful of casinos and 2,228 hotel rooms, including a pool complex with waterslides and splash pads, as well as tennis, bocce and volleyball courts.

The problem? The tribe wants to build the 300-site RV park not on its own reservation, but on 63 adjacent acres that it owns in the town of Preston. That has alarmed local residents, who worry about the proposal’s impact on an adjacent fishing pond, about the possible loss of trees that screen the casino from view and about the town’s inability to provide adequate emergency services.

Continue reading.

BUSINESS NOTES

👍 Yesterday, we posted the 13,000th article on this newsletter!

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews new 2022 Highland Ridge RV Silverstar XLT 264RLS fifth wheel. There are a few things in this fifth wheel that stand out. But, in general, why do so many RV manufacturers follow the same floor plans? Tony answers this question in today’s review. (And you’ll want to check out that fridge!) Read it here.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

MORE OF CLINT

See some of Clint’s recent cartoons. And here are more posted since July 3. They’re wonderful!

Stay for free or almost free at casinos. Our popular Casino Camping column is back!

If you’ve been around here for a while, you may remember our Casino Camping column, which we last published back in April of this year. Well, it’s time we bring back that popular column but we need your help to do so! If you have a favorite or not-so-favorite casino that offers RV parking or camping, please let us know on the form at the bottom of the article. Tell us about your experiences there, too. Read some tips about this great alternative to crowded campgrounds, as well as some recommendations from our readers, here.

One bit of “good” drought news: more waterfront camping

By Dave Helgeson*

Waterfront camping is great when you can find it. Free waterfront camping is even better! It’s that time of year again. Reservoirs are nearly empty! With farmers having watered their crops all summer long, reservoirs are at their lowest level of the year, exposing thousands of acres of often easily accessible shoreline / lake bottom suitable for waterfront camping. Find out about a bunch of free waterfront camping here.

*Dave will be speaking at the FMCA Convention in Tucson, AZ, March 25 and 26. He would love to meet RVtravel.com readers that will be attending. Feel free to introduce yourself after one of his seminars.

Young nomads follow their dreams in homemade RV. What they can teach us

By Nanci Dixon

Last week I brazenly followed what was definitely a homemade RV into a parking lot to talk with the owners, Kyra Campaña and Andrew Morrison. What I at first thought was an armored car-turned-motorhome was actually a 1998 diesel construction truck. Kyra and Andrew were delighted to talk with me and even invited me in to see the inside. What was so very refreshing was to hear their unbridled joy in RVing. They talked excitedly about the places they had been and all the wonderful fellow RVers they had met. Continue reading. (You’re gonna love Kyra and Andrew. Just sayin’. –Diane)

New Feature: RV Consumer Support

Is a mobile RV repair service right for you?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Imagine you’re enjoying an RV getaway. You’ve parked your rig in a quiet campground and enjoyed several days of relaxation. Alas! Like “all good things,” the time has rolled around for you to roll out. You push the button to bring in your slide-out, and instead of the reassuring rumble of the slide coming in, you get a “crunch!” and the slide won’t budge. Your relaxation has ended – there’s no way you can head out with an extended slide-out. Is a mobile RV repair service right for you? Find out here.

Reader Poll

Have you ever turned away from an RV park because its entrance looked junky or otherwise unappealing?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week's RV Daily Tips newsletters:

How old were you when you first got married? See how more than 2,200 other married (or once-married) RVers responded.

Say goodbye to dirt! Add elegance and lighting to your entryway stairs

By Kate Doherty

In previous customization articles, I’ve looked at ways to customize your RV’s entertainment center and add a televator, and how to replace your RV’s small double sinks with one large sink. Today, we’re looking at another way to customize and spiffy up your RV: Get rid of that dirty RV stair carpet! This is cool!

A popular lesson put into play: Don’t let first impressions fool you

By Rod Andrew

After several years of traveling, many of us realize that the magnificent sights that we’ve seen often don’t linger as long in our memories as the small events we’ve participated in and the different people we have met. Even something as simple as an act of carelessness can have a powerful impact. Here’s one such incident that taught me a lesson. … Continue reading Rod’s heartwarming story here.

Pasta la vista, baby!

Game on! How many of these favorite TV pets from the past can you match with their owners?

By Gail Marsh

Hubby and I flipped through the television channels, again and again. And again. Still nothing on that we wanted to watch. News? Too depressing. Comedies? Not really funny (to us, anyway). Dramas? Too intense. Reality shows? Too weird. So, it was back to flipping… Until I challenged Hubby to name all of the famous TV and movie pets that starred in television shows when we were kids. Game on! Test your memory here.

If you’ve ever wanted to own your own town for a small price, now is your chance!

If you watched the popular Emmy-winning TV show Schitt’s Creek, the thought of owning your own town and being your own mayor is probably an exciting thought to you. Even if you haven’t watched the show, this is still a neat opportunity.

Mini finger hot pads great for RV

• Clean your range! Cleanliness is a virtue! If you have a range that opens, lift the top and make sure no food or spills are left in there. Line the space with aluminum foil to help keep it clean. The burners can be removed and soaked in a soapy water solution to clean them. Brush with a soft bristle-type brush around the ports to remove any burned-on food, etc.

• Is your water pump making a lot of noise? A noisy water pump is no fun! All water pumps will make some noise, but if it’s rattling your teeth then there’s a problem. It could be air bound. When an RV water pump draws in air it will make noise and shake or vibrate. If this is happening when there is plenty of water in the tank, then you may have a loose connection which is allowing the pump to suck in air. Check the feed line from the tank to the pump for tightness, including the fitting in the side of the tank. Your pump probably has a filter screwed into the inlet side of the pump. Make certain it is tight to the pump and pipe, and that the assembly itself is tight and not cracked, loose or damaged.

• Check the RV ladder mounts. The ladders on the back of our RVs take quite a beating and sometimes the mounts start to pull away from the wall. This can leave an opening for water to get in and cause rot. Check the mounts and reseal using window and door silicone sealant. While you’re at it, check all the screws on the ladder for tightness. If the ladder starts to come apart, it’s an easy fix. The parts that keep the ladders together, including standoff nuts and assemblies, are available from your favorite RV retailer or Amazon.com.

DID YOU KNOW? Kocs is a town in northwest Hungary where craftsmen once built the best wagons of their time. From the name of their community came our word “coach.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts.

What is this leaky valve under my bathroom sink?

Dear Dave,

I repaired a couple of leaks under the bathroom sink. This connector [pictured in the post] intermittently releases a small amount of water. Not sure what it is and whether it is functioning as designed. Is it some sort of pressure relief connector? Thanks in advance. —Perry

Read Dave’s reply.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Road Trips

Historic markers along the road: Standing where Teddy Roosevelt got inspired

By Chris Epting

“Historic marker, 500 feet.” You know the feeling, right? No matter what it is, you sort of have to stop. It’s almost as if, since someone was thoughtful enough to mark it, you owe it to yourself to reward their efforts with at least a brief stop. Maybe it doesn’t always feel rewarding. Maybe it’s actually not that interesting. But still, if somebody thought to put a plaque or a marker there, there’s just something about it that’s worth your time. At least that’s how I feel. Can you relate? Continue reading.

RV Gizmos and Gadgets Take a hot shower anywhere; no fresh water tanks required! By Randall Brink

Water is one of the most important things that you cannot live without while camping. Among the constant and never-ending questions facing RVers, particularly while boondocking, is, “Will I be able to take a shower?” It’s not just about the lack of fresh-running campground water. The other concerns are: How much fresh water do I have onboard? How quickly do I want to fill up my gray water tank? Given the capacity of fresh water and wastewater, how long can I remain in camp? Read more. RVelectricity ™ with Mike Sokol

Everything you know is wrong (about circuit breakers)

The amount of misinformation posted on Facebook is legendary, so please don’t take advice from any FB “electrical expert.” It seems a bit like the original Firesign Theatre album, “Everything You Know Is Wrong”! You should be aware that all of my RVelectricity articles on RVtravel.com and my own RVelectricity Facebook group are fully peer-reviewed by my own administrators and moderators – who are all highly skilled in electricity and code. Nope, I can’t get away with publishing any incorrect information, so you can trust what we post. Continue reading.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Don’t burn up your water heater element

I found this post on another RV group page and thought it was an important reminder….

“I went to winterize the trailer (sadness) and decided to get a jump on draining the hot water tank before I even hooked the power. Well, you guessed it. I didn’t follow my normal winterizing routine and simply flip the little on/off switch to off in the hot water tank. The switch was left on in the trailer, which I usually always turn off at the end of any trip. Hooked up power and realized later the switch was on in the trailer. …”

Read the rest of the post and Mike’s advice about replacing water heater elements here.

Thetford’s toilet seal isn’t crappy!

RV Tire Safety

It’s just a wheel. What can go wrong?

By Roger Marble

A wheel is just a wheel, isn’t it? That wasn’t the exact phrase used in a recent post but it seemed to be the thought behind some of the comments I saw. Today’s topic will be of interest to anyone who has changed tire size or load range (ply rating to some). It also covers some important safety concerns that you must consider if contemplating such a change. This is a technical matter, which can be boring to some. But there are explosions in some of the videos to keep everyone interested and awake. Learn all about wheel failure here.

Recipe of the Day

Jack-O’-Lantern Stuffed Peppers Recipe

by Chef Charles Smith from Taftville, CT

What a cute meal to have for your little goblins before they go out trick or treating. It’s a delicious stuffed pepper recipe that’s turned into an adorable Jack-O’-Lantern. The filling is full of meat and rice with just enough sauce. This is a meal your entire family will love.

How spooktacular are these?! We’ve gotta make ’em! Get the recipe.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rosie is loving life, especially camping, since she was sprung from being a puppy mill mom this spring.” —Judy Cox

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Trivia

Think you’ve been to a desert before? Think again! You’ve never seen a desert like the Atacama Desert along the northern coast of Chile. The Atacama Desert is the dryest desert in the world. How dry? Some weather stations in the desert have never (we repeat: never) recorded a drop of rainfall. Geologic evidence suggests that certain regions across the desert may not have had rainfall from 1570 to 1971. The desert is bone dry. NASA has used the region to test equipment for Mars missions.

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

bleachers. “When you sit in the open outfield seats of a baseball stadium on a hot day, the sun seems strong enough to bleach your shirt. That is the humorous idea behind the coining of the word bleachers for all such seats in a stadium, the term first recorded in the early 1880s.”

Laugh of the Week

Leave with a song from the past

Here’s one of the original country music superstars, Patsy Montana, in a performance in 1991 of her 1935 hit “I Want to be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.” With this song, Patsy became the first female country performer to have a million-selling single. She is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

