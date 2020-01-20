Reader Letter: Better RV park reservation system needed

Dear editor,

I’m sure I’m not the first to come up with this idea, but I don’t know why no one has filled this need in the market.

If I want to spend a night or a week in a hotel anywhere in the world, I can enter the dates of my travel along with my other requirements in any of a dozen websites. They will locate hotels that ACTUALLY HAVE VACANCIES that fit my needs. I have found no such service for RV parks. All the websites I’ve found will show you which campgrounds have sites that meet your criteria; but if an area is busy, one can spend hours checking with individual campgrounds only to learn that they are all booked.

We need a website that operates similar to Travelocity or Hotwire, where we can find actual vacancies without having to contact individual campgrounds only to be told they are full.

I have neither the skills nor the inclination to pursue this idea in the marketplace. But it’s a need looking for someone to fill it. Perhaps you know someone. —Andy Metts

Dear Andy,

I can’t think of a service that does this, but there very well may be one. Perhaps readers know (if you do, please leave a comment). —Chuck/editor