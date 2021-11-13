Readers write back: Buy new or used RV?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When we fired up the RVtravel.com consumer support section, it didn’t take long for us to get plenty of mail. Plenty of disgruntled readers who gave definite recommendations to steer clear of buying new RVs. At the end of October we ran a story about some of their thinking. At the time we asked for feedback. When RV shopping, buy new or used? We got a mix of responses – and a plethora of reasons.

RV industry takes a dressing-down

Doug F. presented his clear case for buying used. “How is it the automotive industry can churn out millions of vehicles every year that just work, are high quality, clean, and come with three-year warranties minimum, but the RV industry can’t?” he asks. “There is no excuse for the RV industry’s abysmal quality, other than sheer greed and the consumers not demanding better. Until consumers demand a finished product equal in quality to what they already expect and demand in their cars and trucks, the RV industry will continue to foist junkers upon us.”

Attitude over inconvenience

On the other hand, Tim W. seems quite pleased with his new Dynamax that he picked up last August. “Did we have problems? Sure. But I think the fact we were prepared for the worst and the actual experience was better than that, helped.” Attitude over inconvenience seemed to be a theme for Tim. “We went on a 5,000 mile, eight state, five week trip. We had some problems, as expected. But no show stoppers.” What about those “problems”? “For every problem we had, there are a dozen things we love about the rig. When we got back we scheduled to take it to a local authorized service shop to get the four or five fixes done. It’s a six week wait, but, hey, we expected that.”

Tim chalks up his “success despite inconvenience” to buying his rig from a trusted dealer – Performance RV in Ohio. “They are almost obsessive about the PDI they perform. Overall, sure I wish we didn’t have any problems. On the other hand, we are glad we bought it, we had a great trip and are looking forward to many more.”

More patience than most of us have

Another reader, Lee Ann B., says she’ll stand up for a new RV. But after hearing her experience, we’re not sure everyone would have the patience she manifested with her new Luxe, bought back in 2017. Never having touched the RV lifestyle, she made a big jump and became a fulltimer right off the bat. And that new RV for the new lifestyle? “Every stop required a mobile tech for some issue from air conditioner breaking down, to losing all electric, to transfer switch giving up and so on,” Lee Ann recalls. “By the time we went back to factory for one year warranty work we had a list of over 40 issues in addition to those already fixed. Took a month for tech to repair, rebuild, and replace.”

Many of us, I’m sure, would count this all as a nightmare. But here’s her take: “The manufacturer took care of every issue, covered the cost, and covered mileage for mobile techs when none were local. Hubby takes care of routine maintenance on the road.” Nice to hear of an outfit that does stand behind their product. What else? “This year was the first year where my interior updates outnumbered the few maintenance/replacement needs. We are very happy with our purchase despite the shake down issues and would not trade her. She’s in great shape!”

Bought it “back then”

But then there were those who bought new – “back when” RV manufacturers had a different reputation. Sandra N. recounts, “We purchased new in 2004, still have the rig, never had a single issue after we left the lot.” Does she recommend buying new? Draw your own conclusions from the rest of her story. “Our kids purchased new in 2018 and spent months getting the defects fixed. Our friend did some research and found what older brands were considered high quality at the time they were made, purchased that way and had no problems. Seems like a lot of the new stuff isn’t worth the money (or time) and the used market is limited to those rigs that did well from the get-go. If you are handy and are RV knowledgeable, then used seems to be a good way to go.”

In the “buy new or used” response field, we heard several comments that seem to uphold the “older was better, even new” thought. Here are some of Michael W.’s thoughts: “Our last motorhome was a 2003 that we loved. But it was starting to need some larger dollars to look and feel like we wanted. We looked at the negative experiences the buyers of ‘new’ were having and decided to purchase a coach that was a couple of years old from a respected builder.”

Wanting to downsize, Michael shopped the market and finally found what the family wanted. “A 2017 Tiffin Allegro Breeze was near perfect. It still had factory warranty with only 3,000 miles.” Acting with discretion that we recommend to others – “We paid for two separate tech inspections plus the one from the dealer and our own. We pretty much knew what we were getting into.” Seems like it paid off. Except for a couple of house batteries that gave up the ghost on their first trip, things went well. The evil DEF head issue also cropped up, but the manufacturer took care of it.

Michael’s only complaints? “The residential refrigerator does not last long enough on the large battery bank, forcing us to use the generator when boondocking. And the undercounter convection oven. Works great – but what a bonehead place to put an oven/microwave that you need to see the controls to operate.” Tired of crawling on his knees to view the controls, Michael says he’ll soon be doing a bit of remodeling to get the cooker at eye-level. And that pesky power-sapping residential fridge? Michael’s shopping for a conventional RV refrigerator, or maybe a 12-volt compressor job.

“Experienced” oldy

To be sure, we heard plenty from readers on the question of buy new or used. We’ll close it out with John T.’s experience. Back in 2009, John bought a Catalina travel trailer. It’s definitely an experienced rig, having bounced back and forth to Alaska, and spending some pretty cold days and nights up north.

Reflecting on his rig, John writes, “The only warranty item was the bathroom sink faucet leak. They sent the part to me in North Pole, Alaska, for free. We have had no other problems.” We jokingly asked if that was the hot or the cold faucet. No matter, John sums his view up: “We paid less than $17,000 for the new RV in 2009. So, after looking at the problems new RVs have, we are keeping our old one.”

Buy new or used? You choose. Whatever choice you make, happy trails, and keep the shiny side up. Unless of course, your rig – like John’s – makes the trip to Alaska. It appears there just isn’t any “shiny side” after a few miles up there.

