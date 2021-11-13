The truth about RVing: It’s NOT always rosy …

While I love our RVing life and being able to full-time and travel around this immense and amazingly beautiful country, there are times that it’s just plain hard, frustrating, and disgusting, i.e., not always rosy.

From renewing drivers’ licenses to battling mice and ants; the troubles of reserving a campsite to wayward, roaming coyotes; from finding a part, a mobile tech, or a SIM card, to just finding toilet paper.. Even rounding up enough cell data to write this post is problematic! The AT&T text on my phone reads: “You are at the end of your 16.5 Gigs and while you still have unlimited data if you reach 22.5 Gigs it may be throttled. Wi-Fi reduces data use.” To AT&T: If I had Wi-Fi, I would be using it already. And what good is an unlimited data plan, anyway?

Reader suggests we’re the problem

A couple of weeks ago, one of our readers suggested in my Campground Crowding column that it was sites like ours, RVtravel.com, that are responsible for the crowding happening in campgrounds and RV parks across the country. They thought that by always putting a rosy glow around RVing without reporting the drudgery and dirt, we were making the influx of new RVers even worse. But then there are other readers who complain that all we report on is the doom and gloom of RVing and its future.

Nope, it’s not always rosy

I have a few clarifying words for everyone: RVing is not always rosy!

The black water holding tank is anything but rosy. Particularly when it starts to escape the confines of an ill-placed sewer hose. Not rosy.

Tire blowouts and pack rats under the RV steps. Not rosy.

An RV is a house on wheels bumping through potholes and over speed bumps. Screws fall out, cabinet doors spill their contents, slides get stuck out or in, and things that you have no idea what they are or where they go appear in the bays. Things that even RV techs can’t identify. Not rosy.

Endless list of stuff to get fixed – not rosy

The list of stuff to fix gets so long that the items at the beginning of the list fix themselves or are forgotten in favor of bigger problems. I can’t even remember what I was going to call the manufacturer about now; but I am sure it was important. Not rosy.

Rosy? Try to get an appointment to get the stuff fixed at a dealer before next spring. Mobile techs? Well, sure – they are mobile somewhere, but not at our RV!

Our battle with mice is everywhere, no matter what state we’re in! One or two manage to sneak in and meet their demise in a snap trap before we find a new hole to fill with steel wool or foam. This year thousands, and I really mean thousands, of fire ants invaded the RV. I had noticed their busy lines outside and was actually impressed with their industriousness. Not so impressed when they were inside my motorhome biting my feet. They met their demise too.

Rattlesnakes are always unwanted guests – but so far, so good on those. I wish I could say the same about the yearling coyotes canvassing the park. They stand in the middle of the road, stopping traffic waiting for handouts. Too familiar, too friendly, and I am pretty sure they will meet their demise soon too.

I have spent the last three days trying to get a simple SIM card for more cell data on a new router I have. Throttled is throttled, out of data is out of data, and I need more Gigabytes. Two stores, six hours on the phone, fourteen emails to the router company, and still no luck. I am tenacious, but there is a limit. If I don’t have enough data left to save this posting, my whining may be lost along with my patience.

Renewing drivers’ licenses

Back to renewing drivers’ licenses. Yeah, we can do it online! Hurrah, that should be easy! All I have to do is fill out the form, submit and pay by credit card. But wait… there is fine print: Send in copies of documents with mailing addresses, submit a vision test (we are old), send documents of the start date of mail forwarding and a copy of a receipt for the night we spent in the state this year along with a notarized affidavit of residency. So now what – after I read the fine print AFTER I submitted my request?? Not rosy.

It was lucky that we did just spend a couple of nights in South Dakota, but unlucky for the receipt. Thank goodness that the campground, although closed for the season, listened to our voicemail and emailed me a copy. Just one, though, in my name only. The state of South Dakota is just going to have to believe we are traveling together and still married – despite living full-time 24/7 in under 500 square feet.

RVing is not always rosy, except, of course, in the mornings when I throw open the windows and watch yet another glorious rose-tinted sunrise washing the sky in vibrant pinks and oranges and deep magentas. They take my breath away and wash the whine right out.

##RVT1026