Meet your fellow RVtravel.com readers

We asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us about themselves. Here are a few responses.

My name is Roger Early and I live with my wife Kathy and our Golden Retriever Sophie in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. We have a 32-foot Jayco Designer 5th wheel. This past fall and spring we spent three months in the Southwest before COVID-19 finally forced us home. We are planning our next sojourn to start in November. We travel and camp host six to nine months per year, focusing mainly on the American West.

Like many, we see the growing numbers in our limited campgrounds of all types. We have reached the point where we believe the only way to really get into a campground in a desirable vacation area is to be a camp host. This past summer it was in Colorado. This winter and next summer we are planning to host in New Mexico or central Arizona. We enjoy meeting and helping people, but not competing with them. Our strategy is changing to one of hosting in a targeted region and seeing as much as we can in each region before moving on to the next. We believe this to be the most economical for us and helps to reduce the stress of worrying about reservations and wondering if we will find a place to set down for the night.

I’m Wes Gibson, a retired US Navy photographer, now a travel and wildlife photographer roaming the US full-time in a 5th wheel looking for interesting and beautiful places to photograph while sharing my adventures through my blog and social media sites.

A widower since 2011, I became interested in the nomadic lifestyle, inspired by the lives of Jason and Nikki Wynn (Gone with the Wynns) along with RV based photographer Anne McKinnell. In 2018, I sold my home near Chicago, bought a 5th wheel RV, and took to the road.

Life on the road hasn’t been the adventure envisioned. I don’t find traveling as fun without someone to share the experience with. So, I tend to spend summers visiting my parents in Indiana and winters in Florida with friends while doing photography.

My greatest adventure to date was spending the summer of 2018 in the Dakotas photographing wild bison where I often found myself surrounded by hundreds of bison for hours at a time. A situation I do not recommend for the casual photographer or tourist. I trained with a professional bison wrangler for over a year prior and I use a very long lense to get my photos.

We are Harvey and Lil Fehr, of beautiful British Columbia. We have been married for almost 40 years (high school sweethearts) and are retired. We love heading out in our 29-foot fifth wheel, but of late have also been frustrated with full campgrounds, closed amenities and reservations that leave our provincial campsites empty or unavailable. We see our 5th wheel as an extension of our home and love to entertain in it — food is always best when shared around a full picnic table.

We love dry camping, but this year have been mostly “urban camping” and the fifth wheel has mostly been a glorified hotel as we have visited our elderly, locked down parent and aged friends while maintaining physical distancing. I hate to think this is the new normal, a society of isolation and touchless relationships. We look forward to hugs and handshakes and sitting closer to visit with new camp friends!

Hi from the Kolthoff family. My name is Lindy and hubby is Jim. Pictured are our “kids” Rocky, Cheyenne and Lola. In 1983, on a whim, I rode in a friend’s motorhome from Southern California to Las Vegas. I was amazed and delighted that we could drive somewhere and drink margaritas! No, the driver didn’t drink. Since that trip I’ve been fascinated with RVs. My husband and I bought a 24′ motorhome in late 2014 and have loved every moment in it. Last year we bought a 38′ fifth wheel that we keep stored in Central California coast. We love exploring but my favorite place to glamp is Pismo Coast Village in Pismo Beach. Thank you Chuck for inviting readers to introduce ourselves. We enjoy the newsletter, which I read every morning while drinking my coffee. I look forward to “getting to know” the other readers!

We’ll introduce you to four more RVtravel.com readers next week!

* * *

Please tell us about yourself by using the form below. Include a photo, too (of you, but your RV will do).

##RVT964