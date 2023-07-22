Research mobile techs carefully. We didn’t, and we paid the price

For the most part, we have had amazing luck with mobile techs. So good, as a matter of fact, that we became a little too careless and trusting.

My husband had bought a Roadmaster tow and brake system from a neighbor. They had only used it a few times before changing RVs. My husband wanted to tow his pickup instead of our small KIA and needed a whole new system. We called all the shops around the Phoenix area and they were all booked up for months. We found a mobile tech that was 1/4 the price and available the following week. That should have sounded the alarm!! Ya think??

I checked out reviews. Almost everyone said how great this mobile tech was about coming back to fix what wasn’t working right. I only saw the “how great” and not the having to “come back to fix what wasn’t working right” part.

Day 1: He was late and left early (to fix something not working on another tow bar job). Day 2: He was looking for installation instructions on his phone. I had shown him all the paper install manuals to him on day one. Day 3: He didn’t show up. Day 4: The wires were pulled out and all over. The sound of drilling through the firewall. Note: The firewall did not need to be cut through. There was already an opening. Day 5: Late. Days 6 and 7 included a lot of complaining about his customers (another red flag), then he said “I usually don’t work on Roadmaster….” But he said he did when I called him.

Finally done. Everything worked… we hoped. I called later and asked if the remotes should turn off. He said that he didn’t know how to install them and would replace them with another kind. He said he would be there the next Monday.

We never saw him again … a minor blessing.

Fast forward to a call to Roadmaster to see how to turn the power to remotes off. I sent photos to them and found out the remotes and brake sensors were not mounted or wired correctly.

We took the RV and truck to our trusted shop in Minnesota—Crystal Welding in Maple Grove. They remounted the remotes and the brake controller, and redid all the wires under the truck hood, adding fuses where there were none. They secured the InvisiBrake™ box, and used wire tubing where once there were bare wires. And they did it all right. In the end, we paid as much as we would have if we would have waited for a shop.

Buy the best, you only cry once… Buy the best and you only pay once, too!

