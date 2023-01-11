Using a water heater tank rinser is the key to maintaining your RV’s water heater

Every Wednesday (that’s today!) we meet for a livestream called Talkin’ RV Tech. We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call “cool tools.” These are tools and gadgets that we actually use! We also believe they will be helpful to you. This captures one of our latest shares, the Camco water heater tank rinser.

Utilizing a water heater tank rinser is key to maintaining your water heater. Whether you have a Suburban or Dometic water heater, sediment rests at the bottom of your tank. The only way to get it out is to disturb it at the bottom of the tank and flush it out. As Dave Solberg mentions, the drain valve is not at the very bottom of the tank. So simply draining the tank will not remove the sediment.

To use the water heater tank rinser, simply attach it to the end of a garden hose. Insert the rinser into the water heater drain, turn on the water flow and move the tank rinser back and forth to disturb and wash out all sediment from the water heater.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

