RV dealers aren’t happy with manufacturer relationships – They’re trying to improve, manufacturers apparently are not

RV dealers are forever cast in the role of the middlemen when it comes to the relationship between RV buyers and manufacturers.

No doubt many dealerships have set their own sales records for the past 18 months and have been (and are still) making a tidy profit. But dealer success comes with its share of headaches when you have no control over manufacturing quality, parts availability, and warranty service reimbursement.

Last week Huebner Integrated Marketing, a Colorado-based firm that specializes in marketing for outdoor industries, released research that sheds some light on the current mindset of RV dealers.

“Dealers often say they’re just looking for the best price, but the truth is they’re looking for a hero,” said Jim Huebner, CEO and Founder of Huebner Integrated Marketing. “Manufacturers can be that hero by answering dealers’ challenges and offering a clear brand story to their end customer.”

The research was based on a survey of about 280 retailers/dealers of “big-ticket” outdoor products including RVs, boats, ATVs, snowmobiles, golf carts, motorcycles, and jet skis. About a third of those surveyed were RV dealers, and nearly half of the dealers in all the above categories said their businesses grew by 10 percent or more in 2020 alone.

We are always interested in the thoughts and motivations of RV dealers, so we wanted to give you a quick look at a few of the survey highlights.

What motivates the final purchase?

When dealers were asked what motivates buyers, the winner was the price (46 percent) followed by warranty (32 percent) and, surprisingly, a brand’s reputation (30 percent) and customer support (30 percent). Dealers said buyers are equally as concerned with a specific brand’s reputation and customer support as they are with the features of a product.

The importance of a “brand story”

Dealers said a brand’s reputation (a brand’s story) is extremely important to half of the buyers they deal with. If a brand’s reputation isn’t strong, those buyers will walk away.

The dealers’ focus

It’s no surprise that 53 percent of dealers surveyed said one of their top goals for 2022 was to increase in-store sales. But 53 percent also said one of their top goals was improving a customer’s experience. That’s encouraging.

Dealers have challenges, too

RV dealers specifically said their top three challenges going into 2022 were market fluctuations (38 percent), product quality (28 percent), and dealer staffing (27 percent).

When asked what would motivate them to either add a brand or delete a brand from their lot inventories, dealers ranked consumer demand for the product as #1 (67 percent), followed by product relevancy, or strength of the brand (60 percent), followed by manufacturer warranty support (37 percent).

The dealer/manufacturer relationship

If you think things can get pretty tense when you’re trying to dicker with a dealer on their lot, things aren’t much better between dealers and manufacturers.

When asked about the greatest challenges facing dealers when working with manufacturers, it’s not surprising that the top challenge was the timing and speed of delivery and service from manufacturers (39 percent). Next came product quality (34 percent), price points (30 percent), and ease of ordering (23 percent).

Improving customer service

Dealers said they can relate to the buyers’ frustrations with customer service. They aren’t that happy with the service they are getting from manufacturers, either. Close to one-third of the dealers surveyed said that customer service support – both for the buyer and for dealers – is critical to the success of the relationship with manufacturers.

More online ordering for dealers

Nearly two-thirds of the dealers in the survey said they want manufacturers to offer more online ordering options to streamline the delivery process between the builders and dealer lots.

The bottom line

The survey highlights what we’ve been hearing from dealers for a while now. They aren’t happy with delivery delays, warranty issues, parts shortages, and lack of communication about price increases after a buyer orders their rig. Who would be? The survey also pointed out that dealers are aware of the manufacturing quality issues facing the RV industry.

Quality and customer service were two of the primary topics at last week’s RV Industry Power Breakfast in Elkhart, Indiana. During a presentation at the Breakfast, Winnebago Industries CEO Mike Happe said everyone in the RV manufacturing industry must make a “tangible commitment” to improving product quality, replenishing parts supplies, and assisting dealers with getting RVs serviced more quickly.

We can only hope.

