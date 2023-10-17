Dry-rotted floors in RVs and what it would take to fix them

Our RV repair shop received the below email from John W. regarding his RV’s dry-rotted floor:

Hello,

We have a Riverside Retro 186R with an area of rot in the subfloor. I know you guys are busy, but you come highly recommended and I would appreciate an estimate for repairs. I can bring the RV to you for an estimate if needed. I’ve included a photo, the rot is in the area marked by green tape.

Thank You, John

Dry-rotted floor

Well, John and others, join me as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. In this video, we share our initial thoughts on how extensive the water damage may be in the dry-rotted floor and what it would take to fix it.

This is good information to remember in case this happens to you and your RV. Water damage is common, so if it happens, know how to take care of it before it gets worse!

