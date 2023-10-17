Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Dry-rotted floors in RVs and what it would take to fix them

By Dustin Simpson
A customer sent in a photo of their RV's dry-rotted floors
The area taped off with green tape is dry rotted flooring.

Our RV repair shop received the below email from John W. regarding his RV’s dry-rotted floor:

Hello,
We have a Riverside Retro 186R with an area of rot in the subfloor. I know you guys are busy, but you come highly recommended and I would appreciate an estimate for repairs. I can bring the RV to you for an estimate if needed. I’ve included a photo, the rot is in the area marked by green tape.
Thank You, John

Dry-rotted floor

Well, John and others, join me as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. In this video, we share our initial thoughts on how extensive the water damage may be in the dry-rotted floor and what it would take to fix it.

This is good information to remember in case this happens to you and your RV. Water damage is common, so if it happens, know how to take care of it before it gets worse!

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
