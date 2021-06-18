Friday, June 18, 2021
Friday, June 18, 2021
RV Electricity

RVelectricity: We’re looking for melted 30-amp shore power connectors

By Mike Sokol
We need your info on shore power connector meltdowns


Mike Zimmerman (from the RVelectricity Facebook group) and I are trying to determine the frequency and cause of burned and melted shore power connections on either the pedestal (TT-30) or RV (L5-30) connectors for shore power hookups.

If you’ve had any of your 30-amp shore power connectors or adapters melt or burn up and still have pictures, please email them to mike@noshockzone.org with the subject “30-amp” for analysis.

50-amp survey will be next week

We’ll do a similar survey next week for 50-amp shore power connectors. So let’s stick with 30-amp connector failures for this poll, please.

Please leave comments below

Feel free to leave any comments about what you’ve experienced with melted shore power connections below.

Thanks for your help, everyone.

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

