RVelectricity: We’re looking for melted 30-amp shore power connectors

Mike Zimmerman (from the RVelectricity Facebook group) and I are trying to determine the frequency and cause of burned and melted shore power connections on either the pedestal (TT-30) or RV (L5-30) connectors for shore power hookups.

If you’ve had any of your 30-amp shore power connectors or adapters melt or burn up and still have pictures, please email them to mike@noshockzone.org with the subject “30-amp” for analysis.

50-amp survey will be next week

We’ll do a similar survey next week for 50-amp shore power connectors. So let’s stick with 30-amp connector failures for this poll, please.

Feel free to leave any comments about what you’ve experienced with melted shore power connections below.

