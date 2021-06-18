RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 18, 2021

Issue 1625

Today’s thought

“Do not wait: the time will never be ‘just right’. Start where you stand, and work whatever tools you may have at your command and better tools will be found as you go along.” ―Napoleon Hill

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Go Fishing Day!

On this day in history: 1923 – Checker Taxi puts its first taxi on the streets.

Tip of the Day

Defrosting the RV freezer correctly

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Thank you for all your available helpful advice! Can you please tell me the best and fastest way to defrost the Dometic fridge in our coach? The fins get completely covered in ice every few weeks and there’s no temperature control. We are full-timers and defrosting this often is really inconvenient.

My husband was so impatient the last time that he did not even turn it off. He stuck a hair dryer in the fridge and freezer compartments, closed the doors and ended up melting one of the freezer door compartments, then put the food back in again while it was nice and hot. I will not let him do it like that again! Please help! —Ardis

Read Chris' reply.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Northwood Nash 18FM Travel Trailer. He writes, "Northwood has done a good job building hefty, solid trailers that offer a lot of boondocking function and good cold-weather specs as well. No wonder my wife was looking at these."

Truck camper “recipe for disaster” folds down on the street

Take a short-bed pickup, add a long-box truck camper, add a little highway bounce and the result? It looks like an origami disaster! File this under “And you think you’ve seen it all.” Check it out.

Mini dehumidifier removes moisture from RV

This mini dehumidifier from Pro Breeze quickly and efficiently removes moisture from the air. It is perfect for use in small areas like RVs. It extracts up to 9 ounces of moisture per day with a large 16-ounce capacity water tank that will automatically shut off when full. Very quiet, too. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Leaky gutters

If your rig is parked and leveled but condensation or light rains ooze over the top of the gutters and down the side of your rig, don’t immediately condemn the manufacturer. Time to get out the ladder and check over the gutters – they may have debris in them that prevents the water from running where it needs to. Or you may find a gap between two pieces of gutter that needs to be filled in. Now, go ahead, condemn the manufacturer.

Website of the day

20 Costco Shopping Secrets Only Die-Hard Regulars Know

If you’re a full-timer, you probably don’t shop at Costco too often (don’t deny you still stop in for samples every once in a while though…), but the secrets on this list are good to know!

This is one cool puzzle!

If you’re like a majority of people, you’ve done a puzzle or two (or 10) during quarantine. If you’re in need of a new one, check this one out. A vintage car with an Airstream on the beach. Puzzles don’t get much cooler – plus the sunset is beautiful! Get one for yourself here. It’s the perfect stay-at-home activity!

Recipe of the Day

Dorito Taco Salad

by Kristina Talkington from Centralia, KS

Serve this taco salad as a meal or a side dish at your summer cookouts. It has a nice mixture of flavors and textures. The Dorothy Lynch dressing is sweet and has a little spice and it goes well with the savoriness of the salad. There is just enough to coat everything. The nacho chips not only add flavor but give the salad a nice crunch. Taco meat adds heartiness to the dish. Yum!

Get the recipe.

Trivia

The Girl Scouts have a surplus of 15 million boxes of unsold cookies after the pandemic hampered the spring selling season.

*How long can an earthworm live and how big can they grow?

A.) 2 months, 6 inches

B.) 1 year, 1 foot

C.) 8 years, 10 feet

Yesterday’s trivia tells you!

Not enough power to run your air conditioner? Think again!

When the summer heat arrives and your 110 power is from a small portable generator or a 20-amp household hookup you’re out of luck running an air conditioner. That is, unless you have a SoftStartRV. It’s inexpensive, simple to install, and makes running your A/C possible when you never could before. Order at a discount. Money back guarantee if not 100% satisfied. Read more.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Henry, our three-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, is so inquisitive about the world-at-large. Whether riding ‘shotgun’ with my wife or sniffing out the smells of the ‘great outdoors,’ Henry is always ready for his next adventure. After a hard day’s travelling or foraging, Henry sleeps on our bed pillows with us. Needless to say, Henry is the love of our lives.” —Eddie and Diann McMullen

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Leave here with a laugh

What do a dog and a phone have in common?

They both have collar ID.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



