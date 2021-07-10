RV Review: 2021 Beauer 3X Caravan (travel trailer)

I’ve heard from many of you as we occasionally look around the world and what’s happening elsewhere. Some of you appreciate when we find something unique and different to share. Others just want reviews of what you can buy over here. But, in highlighting some of the really unusual RVs I see across the globe, I hope that some of our own industry decision-making types will see some of these innovations and bring them here.

Such is the case with French company Beauer, which has created a really unusual travel trailer that literally expands to three times its original size. This makes a lot of sense in Europe, where cars and streets are smaller than the big diesel duallies and larger roads you might find here in the U.S. But, also, there is a huge number of people looking to buy a camper they can tow with a smaller car such as a Subaru or Jeep Wrangler.

Big on growth

Beauer actually makes several RVs of different sorts. They have three travel trailer models available, one which only doubles in size. But the one that we’re looking at today, the Beauer 3X, triples in size. Essentially the entire trailer is a slide in a slide, if you look at it simply.

The third model is sort of the longer version of the triple-expanding model.

So what’s in the Beauer 3X? Basically everything one could want. There is a bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen and dining area. The company claims that, using the bunk option, you can even sleep four in the trailer.

Interestingly, since Europe has 230v electrical service, this camper behaves differently than what we would expect in the U.S. For example, the standard heat is electric although the company does offer an optional fuel-based heat system.

There is a shower but only a five-gallon water storage. So you’ll absolutely want to be hooked up to services if you plan on staying clean. However, you could ladle on a bunch of really nice French perfume and call it a day.

How the Beauer 3X works

Basically, you show up at your campground, unhook the Beauer 3X and push a button. The trailer then expands and you’re ready to camp. There is even separation between the bathroom and the bedroom and the main living area with walls that remind me of what I might expect in a Japanese house.

Parts of the dinette and bedroom sort of flip down as the trailer expands. If your bandwidth isn’t limited I would suggest watching the video to get a better idea of the operation of this unique rig.

Oddly, the main entry door to the Beauer 3X is located in the middle of the expanding bit (as opposed to on one of the ends). So you absolutely do not get into this trailer unless it’s fully expanded. I’m not sure how you’d load the fridge or pack for an adventure without expanding the whole thing. I know from visiting Europe that a lot of houses barely have driveways, so this might be pretty inconvenient.

Some thoughts

One of the things I saw in the company’s FAQ section on their site was the recommended maximum speed for the trailer, which is 130 kilometers an hour. That’s 80 miles per hour, essentially. That is faster than I’d ever go towing a trailer with a small car. But, to each their own.

Another thing to note is that the refrigerator in the Beauer 3X is only a 230-volt refrigerator, so there is no chilling your champagne on the way to the campground. Also, this assumes you’re camping in a campground or have a generator. Sacrebleu.

The interesting thing to think about is that this is a fully hard-sided camper. There are some campgrounds in the U.S. (where this trailer is not available, mind you) that do not allow soft-sided trailers.

However, I could see this having some interest here in the U.S. as it’s certainly stylish. If you used a 12-volt cooler-style fridge that was on a slide and accessible from the outside, somehow that would solve some of the challenges of making this palatable to Americans, or at least some who want something small and cute.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1008