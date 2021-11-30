RV Review: 2022 Jayco Redhawk 24B. What’s the difference compared to Entegra Odyssey?

Yesterday we looked at a Class C motorhome in the Entegra Coach Odyssey 26M and I wasn’t very kind to poor Entegra. In fact, a few of you emailed me and wondered why I had such a burr in my saddle. But the truth is, the company can do better and I promised to share how they actually did.

Entegra has been part of the Jayco family since the last big recession where lots of RV companies crawled into bed together so they could survive the downturn in the economy. As such, honestly, the Entegra Odyssey shares a lot of its DNA with the Jayco Redhawk. In fact, if you scratch beneath the surface you’ll find the two are very, very similar. But not identical.

To compare these two apples I took a look at the Jayco Redhawk 24B, a slightly smaller version of the platform that has a very similar floor plan to yesterday’s coach. If you want the identical floor plan, that would be the Jayco Redhawk 26M.

Differences that matter

While the differences in the structure of the RVs themselves aren’t tremendous, there are differences between them in addition to the brand and exterior decor.

For example, Entegra’s version gets a windshield in the front nose cap, whereas the Jayco does not. However, that may or may not be a bad thing. Entegra brags that they have a “seamless” nose cap but, uh, aren’t those seams around the windshield? So, perhaps they ought to slow their roll on this brag.

But the windshield does let in some nice light in the upper berth on their campers. I also like the power blind giving you a choice. The Jayco does share the nose cap design with the distinct difference being in the windshield – there isn’t one.

Both coaches have the 750-pound upper berth capacity – so that’s the same.

The identical Redhawk carries almost a $5,000 lower price point than the Entegra. There are a few noteworthy differences besides the windshield. One of those is the toilet, which is plastic in the Jayco and porcelain in the Entegra. Of all the places to save a couple of bucks, this is a lousy one. For $135K I don’t want to sit on a squawking plastic toilet.

Different beds in the Jayco Redhawk and the Entegra Odyssey

This smaller Jayco does not have the Murphy bed but, instead, there’s a fixed bed. But it does share the U-shaped dinette with the swiveling table. However, that also means that that dinette lacks any real storage underneath. There is space under the front portion of the dinette, but the only way to access this is by removing the seat cushion and backrest and lifting a piece of plywood.

Incidentally, that fixed bed does have to fold to get the slide room in, and the fold is lower on the mattress. I actually prefer the larger floor plan for so many reasons. Those include the fact that it has a couch and the Murphy bed, although this also has that power-activated model.

But one of the biggest differences is that this features a TPO (rubber) roof membrane rather than the fiberglass roof on the Entegra. To me, that alone makes the Entegra worth the additional money.

Yesterday I was pretty hard on Entegra about not providing information to help a customer know more. This feature alone is a significant factor in these coaches lasting longer. So with that big of an advantage, you’d think Entegra would make a big deal of it, but they don’t. There’s more information about their Farmhouse decor which, strangely enough, includes a Southwestern pattern on the lambrequins. No worries. It’s here on the Jayco too, and makes just as much sense here.

Chassis

Like the Entegra, all the advantages carry over for the Ford E-450 chassis including a tremendous amount of cargo carrying capacity. This smaller Redhawk has more than 3,000 pounds of cargo carrying capacity.

There’s also a receiver hitch at the back that claims to have 7,500 pounds of towing capacity. But I would strongly urge you to pay attention to the amount of weight you’re carrying in the motorhome as well as to the tongue weight of the trailer you’re pulling.

Marketing materials

Interestingly, if you want information about the way this RV is built, the “seamless” front cap, Jayco’s JRide, the bunks and other details about this coach, they’re all right there on the Jayco website. Jayco’s pricing is front-and-center and you can see the specific pricing of options as well as get more information about them.

However, there is not a video library. But at least there is some information on these coaches to help with the buying process.

Which would I choose

So, which would I choose? Honestly, I learned all about the JRide® system and some other things from Jayco’s website but then applied that to the limited information on Entegra’s website.

Jayco actually had photos of this unit, but also didn’t have photos of the larger 26B. Since I shared Matt Foxcroft’s video of the Entegra, you know at least one of those has been built. So you’d think someone from their marketing team would be standing at the end of the assembly line with a camera.

The warranty and, it seems, most of the materials used in the build are the same. The upholstery, cabinetry and design are the same, as well. The Entegra gives you a ceramic toilet, a windshield and a better roof.

I would choose the Entegra for the roof alone

So I would choose the Entegra for the roof alone. I also like the slightly longer version of this coach much more since it offers a couch and a better bed in just two additional feet of length. There’s also significantly more outside storage in that 26B, and there’s an outdoor kitchen if you see value in that. If not, that can be taken out easily enough and then you have significantly more outside storage.

So. Bottom line. I like the Entegra Odyssey 26B best of the four units mentioned here. Better bed, much better bathroom and the couch, fireplace and all of that.

What say you? You can weigh in on this topic and others on our new forums, and we’ve started the discussion here.

