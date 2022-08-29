RV Review: Dynamax Isata 5 30FW Super C

Today’s RV review is of the Dynamax Isata 5 30FW. This is a “Super C” RV based on the Ram 5500 four-wheel-drive chassis. Well, really, it’s a six-wheel-drive chassis because there are duals at the rear, right? I saw this rig sitting for sale at the most recent FMCA Convention in Lincoln, Nebraska, but the comments from people wandering through it were almost more interesting than the rig itself.

But I also found a gent from the dealership repping the unit, Leach Camper Sales in Lincoln, who actually knew what he was talking about, was informative and good to speak with. Darn me for not getting his name, but I did really enjoy the informative conversation. (If you read this, please put your name in the comments below, if you want to.)



Super C

One of the reasons some buyers like Super C motorhomes is that they are well-suited to towing. For example this unit is fitted with a 10,000-pound-capable hitch receiver. Combine that with the four-, er, six-wheel-drive and you have a machine that’s well-suited for people who might like to go a bit further off the grid or tow horses.

In fact, growing up, our house was adjacent to a horse arena and this kind of rig was not an uncommon sight towing horse trailers.

Dynamax Super C 1 of 9

What’s inside the Dynamax Isata 5 30FW

The front of this particular Super C is essentially the cab of a Ram pickup truck with all the touches that come with that. I like the job Ram or Stellantis or whoever the company is at the moment does with their interiors. I have one of their pick ‘em ups and it’s been great.

In the motorhome side of things, you get two slides on the road side of this rig: one for the living space and the other for the bedroom.

Starting at the back, there is a closet all along the rear wall of the bedroom. However, the bed, to me, felt a little coffin-like. There are windows on the side and on the wall of the slide box but, somehow, it just really felt enclosed. This is a true queen-sized bed, though, and that enclosed feeling could just be my own perception.

Spacious bathroom

On the camp side of this same space is the bathroom. It runs along what amounts to the entire width of the bedroom. This bathroom just feels very, very spacious and, sitting on the toilet, you can’t touch the walls on your left or right sides.

I wonder how many of the others wandering through this thing wondered why I was taking a toilet selfie? It’s all about you, my friends. All about you.

Kitchen in the Dynamax Isata 5 30FW

The kitchen is done much like most travel trailers I’ve seen where there’s a three-burner stovetop. But the oven’s not there with a convection microwave pulling baking duty. I much prefer this arrangement to the small ovens in some trailers.

What was odd, to me, is that the refrigerator in this is a residential model, which means you have to use the inverter to operate it. Period. End of story.

Well, unless you’re plugged in to shore power, of course.

But this looks just like the lousy GE fridge I had in my own travel trailer except, well, it takes an inverter to run it. Why not just put a 12-volt fridge in here and call it a day?

I will say one of the things I did not like about my fridge was its tendency to fly open, spew its contents and whack the door against the steps, creating unique souvenirs of the lousy roads in this country. Someone at Dynamax realized this possibility and put a really good latching mechanism on the fridge door. Thumbs up for this.

I also liked that this model is outfitted with theater seats. Those theater seats have dining trays mounted on Lagun table mounts. That is actually a pretty neat feature.

Boondocking and travel access

On the subject of boondocking, it’s safe to assume that even the standard version of this is well-suited to camping off the grid. Those horsey folks I saw with rigs like this would spend long weekends showing off what they could do with their horses and then camping in their nice RVs.

Even the basic model of this comes with an auto-start generator. It can fire itself up when it senses that the standard dual AGM batteries are getting low, but can also be set to recognize quiet times. You can also upgrade this rig with a package that includes 400 amp-hours of lithium batteries and 800 watts of rooftop solar along with an MPPT controller. There’s already a 3,000-watt inverter aboard, so you should be good.

You’d be better with a 12-volt fridge, though, so you don’t have to run that inverter.

You can get to everything you’ll need in transit which isn’t uncommon in many motorized RVs.

In conclusion

Listening to the comments of people was pretty interesting and it made me miss my days at the RV dealership. Sort of.

Some wondered how far off-road they could take this thing. One prospective buyer closed the curtains over the cab and actually climbed up in and tested the bunk up there, which is rated for 300 pounds. That was rather entertaining to listen to.

A few people wondered where the oven was (there isn’t one, it’s the microwave) and why they didn’t include it. I had to tell them the tales of woe about 16” ovens. I sat in those theater seats for some time, quite frankly.

That same prospective buyer tried to get from the cab to the camper portion over the huge hump that’s between the seats. This is absolutely no easy task. I think that pass-through is more there if you have a dog that travels with you than for actual human beings.

Oh, sure, you can do it if you’re a contortionist, but you better know a good chiropractor. Meanwhile, a medium-sized dog could easily navigate the space. They would be right at face-licking height as you drove down the road. Imagine if you just happen to have lunch in your lap?

I would suspect that Super C RVs are a very minuscule segment of the market only because not many people prioritize the four-wheel-drive functionality. But these also offer the benefit of great towing and a familiar driving environment.

*****

More from Tony

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson – me!

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. He also works closely with a number of RV manufacturers to get an inside look at how things are done and is a brand ambassador for Rockwood Mini Lite with his wife, Peggy.

You can also check out his RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1936