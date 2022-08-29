RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 29, 2022

Issue 1936

Today’s thought

“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” ―J.K. Rowling

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chop Suey Day!

On this day in history: 1898 – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is founded.

Tip of the Day

Uneven cooling in your RV? Simple trick might help

Do you experience uneven cooling in your RV? Perhaps the bedroom is like an icebox and the living area like a sauna. (Okay, we exaggerate. But you get what we’re saying.) You might be considering buying a portable air conditioner unit to solve the problem.

But before you do, here’s a simple technique that might solve the problem. And as a bonus, it might help extend the air conditioner’s life. And it won’t cost you a penny and maybe in the long run save you money in repairs!

Today’s RV review…

Dynamax Isata 5 30FW Super C

Tony writes, “This is a ‘Super C’ RV based on the Ram 5500 four-wheel-drive chassis. Well, really, it’s a six-wheel-drive chassis because there are duals at the rear, right? … I would suspect that Super C RVs are a very minuscule segment of the market only because not many people prioritize the four-wheel-drive functionality. But these also offer the benefit of great towing and a familiar driving environment.”

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

The toilet leaks from underneath when cleaning black tank. Why?

Dear Dave,

Our RV’s black tank has cleaning jets. While cleaning out the tank this past weekend, my wife noticed that the toilet had water coming out from under it. What could be the reason and how would I fix this? If there is a video that I could watch, I would appreciate it. Thank you. —Timothy, 2018 Rockwood Ultra Lite 2606WS

RVelectricity ™

How many kWh are in a gallon of gasoline?

Dear Mike,

I saw your article last week about the kWh of energy in a 20-lb. tank of propane. So how about gasoline? I have a 20-gallon tank of gasoline. Just how does that compare to the energy in an Electric Vehicle? —Robbie

Video of the day

Living in an RV to save money: Full-time RV budget advice

By Cheri Sicard

If you are considering living in an RV to save money, you are definitely going to want to subscribe to Robin Barrett of Creativity RV’s new 10-video series on “How to be happy and save money by living in an RV.”

The video below is the first in that series. It delivers so much excellent information, I can’t wait for the others. In this video, Robin talks about full-time RV budget advice and how she is living her best life for 70 percent less than what it used to cost her to stay in a bricks-and-sticks home.

Military and military veteran RVers camp differently than others

By Louis Finkle

Veterans engaging in RVing tend to operate as “team members.” That is the conclusion of 15 years attending 200+ RV rallies, musters and meetings at campgrounds. Psycho-sociological factors play important parts in team dynamics. Those who served in military services were conditioned to work as a team. “We got each other’s back” is our refrain. It continues when we meet at campground events. Read more.

Reader poll

Are you a cat or a dog person?

Quick Tip

Older motorhome entrance steps

“If you leave the master switch OFF when you drive away, the step should retract when you turn the ignition key ON. But when you park and turn the ignition OFF, guess what? The step is UP and the master switch is still OFF. The step may NOT extend until the master control switch is turned back ON. Watch that first step: It’s a big one! Newer RVs “remember” to extend the step, even if the master switch is OFF, after driving.” —From Motorhomes Made Easy.

Website of the day

21 Tips to Save Water in an RV

This list from the blog Trying to Unwind has some helpful tips you can follow to save water while RVing.

Recipe of the Day

French Toast Casserole

by Carolynn Ruark from Buena Park, CA

French toast lovers, you need to try this make-ahead breakfast casserole. It’s a delicious casserole filled with french toast filled with cinnamon and nutmeg. But, the sugary pecan topping makes this super special. Once baked, it’s almost like a praline pecan. Super rich, this would be perfect for a holiday morning or a special brunch. This french toast casserole doesn’t need syrup, but if you want to add a drizzle when serving it wouldn’t hurt.

Trivia

What makes Magic Erasers so magic? The erasers are made from a compound called melamine foam, a micro-abrasive. The reason these erasers are so “magic” at removing stains is because they’re essentially sanding the stain off with a very, very fine grit sandpaper.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My husband and I enjoy camping at the Michigan State Parks and recently we decided to take our pup, Cindy, a Lab/Pit mix. This is her second trip and she is completely worn out after a stroll in the park.” —Jemry Senneff

Leave here with a laugh

