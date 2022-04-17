RV Review: Forest River Cardinal Limited 403FKLE, a “unicorn” 5er

Today’s review is of the Forest River Cardinal Limited 403FKLE fifth wheel. A unicorn, of sorts. Why do I write that? As you would imagine, with 365 RV reviews a year, I love finding floor plans or ideas that are very different from what I am used to seeing. Unicorns.

That’s just what this unit is. It’s a large fifth wheel that doesn’t fit into the floor plan mold that a lot of fifth wheels fall into. Specifically, where so many fifth wheels have bedrooms up over the hitch pin, this one has a kitchen. And that is a really nice kitchen.

The kitchen in the Cardinal Limited

I really like this kitchen, too. One of the first reasons I feel that way is the countertops. I’ve seen a lot of RVs where the kitchen has multiple places that cabinetry exists with countertops above said cabinetry. For some weird reason, RV companies seem to feel that it’s cool to have these counter tops at multiple heights.

That’s not true here. There is a counter along the front nose of this fifth wheel and another in the camp side slide. Both of those have the same height countertops.

There are also drawers and cabinets galore up here. For all those folks who tell me how much the things in their kitchen drawers rattle around when they’re at the back of a fifth wheel behind the axles, here’s one way to be completely opposite of that.

Sometimes when you get up to this price point, these fifth wheels have those residential-sized ovens. But this one still has an RV oven, although at least they’re using the larger oven.

There’s also a residential refrigerator. This has a 1,000-watt inverter to keep things cool, but I wonder if there’s an option for a 12-volt fridge? That’s one less loss.

Use case

I wonder if a rig like the Cardinal Limited would see a lot of travel time, anyway. This thing is absolutely huge. It has five slide rooms and weighs in at 13,459 pounds. This isn’t something I’d want to be towing around too much, although there are certainly people who might—including some who use heavy-duty trucks to haul rigs around.

One of the things I also like about this kitchen is that there’s a counter/table at the rear facing the living room, which is on the main deck of the trailer. In some ways this reminds me of a king and queen lording over their subjects. Depending on who you go camping with, this could actually be quite appropriate.

You have a knight, perhaps, and then maybe some jesters. Heck, if they’re young enough, perhaps one of your subjects might even be the town cryer.

Down in that living area there are theater seats facing a huge TV at the back of the space. Then there are jackknife sofas on either side of the area. One of the nifty things about this is that you could open both of those jackknife sofas and they don’t touch in the middle—which isn’t always true of opposing sofas.

Josh Winters had a really good idea about the Cardinal Limited

Josh Winters, in the video I’ve attached here, had a really good idea. What if you took out one of those sofas entirely and replaced the space with a desk? I like this idea, and there’s a particular desk at Ikea that I can see fitting nicely into this spot. It has the function of raising and lowering. Of course, you could just as easily use that throne area above for the same purpose and retain the couches.

Since this rig has the typical interior height of a fifth wheel, the living room benefits from that ceiling height.

That’s also true of the bathroom, which is in the middle of this rig rather than at the top of the stairs as is typical of a fifth wheel. If you’re looking for a camper and the ceiling height is of particular concern to you, especially in the bathroom, this might be the trailer for you.

Tall travelers will probably also appreciate the true queen-sized bed at 72” X 80” located in the back of the rig.

Observations

One of the things that might not be apparent when you’re drooling over this rig at the dealership is that the water heater is all the way at the back of this long, long trailer, whereas the kitchen sink is all the way at the front. I wonder just how much water you’re going to go through waiting for it to get hot all the way upstairs in the front? It’s not a reason not to buy this trailer. But if you’re into off-grid camping where you’re using your own supply, it might be a consideration.

One of the things that surprised me in a fifth wheel of this caliber is the bargain basement vent fan in the bathroom. I am not surprised seeing these in low-end trailers but not in something of this caliber. Heck, even the entry-level Cherokee line gives you a high-performance vent fan.

Some big positives in the Cardinal Limited

Some of the big positives about this rig are that there are no floor registers for the furnace downstairs. Also, there is absolutely no carpet anywhere in here. There are floor vents upstairs in the kitchen, however. So this week’s messy spill is going to be a stinky surprise next winter the first time you fire up the furnace.

There is an outdoor cabinet that has a bar-sized refrigerator but no sink. There is a rail onto which you can hang an included propane griddle, the same one I have for my own trailer and love, but no sink.

However, one of the most unusual outdoor speaker placements I’ve seen is here where the outdoor speakers are in this cabinet. This makes sense, to me, because they’re not way up there where they’re blasting the whole campground. Having them inside the cabinet means that they’re not exposed to the elements, so it makes sense. But there’s not a lot of distance between them so stereo separation won’t be the best. Also, they’re RV speakers so I’m sure they’re no benchmark of audio quality either.

Lastly, the pass-through storage up front is smaller than in some fifth wheels. But it is still larger than about every travel trailer out there.

Boondocking and travel access

While larger fifth wheels are generally lousy at travel access, this one is a distinct exception. Even with the upstairs kitchen slide room closed you still have full access to almost everything up there, with the exception of a few drawers. But you can get into the fridge, use the sink and even use the stove and oven.

While you can’t get to the bathroom from the living room or kitchen, there is a second door so you can still get to the bathroom that way.

For a large fifth wheel, this one doesn’t have as much water capacity as some. I suspect this will be a model that will spend a good amount of its life in developed campgrounds with full hook-ups.

In summary

This is such a different floor plan in the Cardinal Limited, and I really like it. This trailer is like so many I’m seeing nowadays with no windows in the door. I got to thinking about it and realized that my 1970 Aristocrat has no window in the door either. What’s old is new again!

The Cardinal Limited would be good for full-time living

I think this could be a really good floor plan for full-time living for so many reasons, particularly because the living room feels so spacious with the high ceiling. But so does the bathroom.

One word of warning. On the website it says that the Cardinal Limited l is temporarily unavailable. There are dealer stocks of this unit and the situation may change. But if you want one of these, it might be good to start your search now.

