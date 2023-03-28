Tuesday, March 28, 2023

RV shipments drop dramatically in February

By RV Travel
Total RV shipments ended February with 24,903 units, a decrease of 53.7% compared to the record 53,773 units shipped in February 2022. So says the just released RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) February 2023 survey of manufacturers.

To date in 2023, RV shipments are down 57.7% with 45,308 units shipped compared to this time last year’s 107,124 units.

“With record high RV production through the first half of 2022, the industry has expected the year-over-year decreases we are seeing in our early reports for 2023,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby.

Motorhomes finished the month of February down 15.9% compared to the same month last year with 4,639 units. Only 977 Class A motorhomes were shipped. Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month with 20,264 shipments, down 58% from last year’s 48,254 in February 2022.

Park model RVs finished February up 62.1% compared to the same month last year, with 501 wholesale shipments.

The RVIA’s latest research into new RV buyers showed the median age has dropped to just 33 years old.

