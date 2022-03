Our friends Dustin and Ashley Simpson down at California RV Specialists shared this video on their YouTube channel. This RV has some serious slide-out damage.

Give it a watch and take notes! You do not (we repeat: do not!) want this happening to your RV.

Preventing slide-out damage can be easy if you follow these simple steps. A little work now will prevent a lot of work later on, trust us.

