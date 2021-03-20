RV Short Stops: “Travel Where Women Made History”

By Julianne G. Crane

If you are obsessed with national parks, like I am, there are two outstanding online sources for planning captivating RV Short Stops recognizing Women’s History. Start with the awesome “Travel Where Women Made History” and then head over to “Women in Parks.”

“Travel Where Women Made History”

Chock-full of incredible facts and discoveries, “Travel Where Women Made History,” part of the Women’s History website, is “dedicated to virtual and physical exploration of the places where women worked, lived, gathered, played, (and) worshipped.” For home schooling RVers, look at tools such as StoryMaps. These resources help you and your children to digitally explore interesting places while viewing photographs and reading stories.

The mostly unknown hard work of women weaves its way through all our national parks. Unfortunately, at this moment, many of these parks are closed, or have limited hours due the Coronavirus. However, now is the perfect time to plan for future RV Short Stops. There are literally hundreds of stories of brave women, historic places and exciting discoveries waiting for your family.

Women’s Rights National Historical Park – Seneca Falls, NY

The Women’s Rights National Historical Park tells the story of the first Women’s Rights Convention held in Seneca Falls, NY, on July 19-20, 1848. Meet the convention organizers “face to face” at the First Wave statue exhibit in the Visitor Center lobby.

“It is a story of struggles for civil rights, human rights, and equality – global struggles that continue today. The efforts of women’s rights leaders, abolitionists, and other 19th century reformers remind us that all people must be accepted as equals.”

The Visitor Center is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grounds are open daily. All other park buildings remain closed until further notice. No restrooms or other facilities are currently open to visitors.

Adjacent to the Visitor Center are the Declaration Park with outdoor seating, the Waterwall, and the Wesleyan Chapel.

More Women’s History in Denali National Park – Alaska

Every National Park has a connection to women, including Denali. One story occurred in June 1947, when Barbara Polk Washburn became the first woman to ascend Mt. McKinley, the highest mountain in North America. Washburn was the solo female on the climbing team of mountaineers, photographers, scientists and military men.

“It was the thrill of my life,” she said. “Every move required excessive physical exertion.” And then, once stepping on the summit, she recalled: “After catching my breath, the realization gradually swept over me that actually I was on top of North America.”

While, Washburn was the first woman to make the summit, numerous women have followed in her footsteps. In 2018, Denali Mountaineering Ranger Melis Coady highlighted some of the achievements women have made in the male-dominated sport of mountain climbing.

COVID-19 regulations from the National Park Service

“Wear face masks on NPS lands where physical distancing is impossible, and in all NPS buildings and facilities. Park operations vary based on local public health conditions. Before visiting, please check the park website to determine its operating status. Additional details are available at nps.gov/coronavirus. Please recreate responsibly.”

— Julianne G. Crane

