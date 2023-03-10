Does RV size, age, REALLY matter?

We know size does matter when it comes to what campgrounds we want to get into. Or, if we want to boondock or stay in national and state parks. But have you had someone say to you, “How can you live or camp in an RV that small?” What if you have a 40-foot rig? Do you get comments like, “You probably can’t get that rig in many places.” (And you know it’s not someone trying to provide helpful input.) What happens if you extend your RV size by pulling out a ramp and unloading toys? Are they extravagant?

We have no idea why the RVers around us have picked their recreational vehicle. It might help each of us to stand back and not make snap judgments on other RVers’ rig choices. Here are some thoughts that should run through your mind when you start to question someone else’s RV choice. Maybe they…

Have a disability and need an extra-large RV for space to be mobile

Live and work full-time from their rig

Used their life’s savings to buy the best for one last hoorah

Love the challenge of economic lifestyles

Won it in a lottery

It’s not just about size either. What if someone is RVing in a 20-year-old rig? Maybe they…

Inherited it from their much-missed grandparents

Renovated it themselves and the inside would blow your mind

Are a billionaire into adventure

Are hardworking and putting a roof over their head

Doing a cross-country photojournalist job for national parks

I could go on and on with the endless reasons you shouldn’t judge what others are traveling in. Size, age, color, etc., just don’t matter if it isn’t your RV. We haven’t ridden in their seats and have no idea what their life is like. Also, we are not living in an HOA, so we shouldn’t be thinking about what our RV neighbors should be camping in.

I’ve also heard a little judgment going on between boondockers, moochdockers, full-timers, weekenders, etc. We should find unity in our “get out there and camp” philosophy. Be open about how we RV. We recently discovered boondocking after sticking with campgrounds for several years full-time. I think I’m addicted! But, still, some people prefer full amenities. Enjoy it all.

Even if the RVer is just filthy rich and bought the most expensive thing out there and it is a fly-by-night hobby, we shouldn’t care. At least they are out experimenting in some way with the RV lifestyle. Thank goodness we are not all the same person with the same wants and needs. This world would be a very boring place. RVing is about freedom, so give your neighbors the freedom to be themselves.

Even though it doesn’t matter what size your RV is, it does matter how you treat your neighbors, and it does matter how well you take care of your area and space in your campground. So, before you start judging your neighbor, make sure you are doing everything to be neighborly yourself—starting with not pre-judging someone else’s RV.

