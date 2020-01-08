The most stolen vehicles of the year (and the states they’re stolen in)

Just because you own a car (or RV) doesn’t mean you always get to keep it. Thieves want it, too, and every 46 seconds they steal a motor vehicle from somewhere in the USA. In 2017, vehicle theft was at an eight-year high. More recently, in 2018, 748,841 vehicles were stolen, down 3.1 percent from 772,943 vehicles in 2017. The top two months for vehicle thefts are July and August.

Why the spike in auto thefts? Thieves aren’t getting smarter, drivers are getting lazier. New push-to-start technology makes it easier to steal a car. Thieves look for cars where the key fob has been left inside (don’t do this, folks), they open the door, and push the button to start. Yup, it’s that easy.

So what cars do the thieves steal most?

Here are the top 10 stolen vehicle models in 2018:

Dodge Charger HEMI Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Infiniti QX50 4-door Infiniti QX80 GMC Sierra 1500 crew-cab Dodge Challenger Nissan Maxima Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew-cab Chrysler 300 four-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4-door long-wheelbase four-wheel-drive

And here are the cities in the U.S. where most vehicles are stolen:

Albuquerque, NM Anchorage, AK Bakersfield, CA Pueblo, CO Modesto, CA Redding, CA Stockton-Lodi, CA Wichita, KS Vallejo-Fairfield, CA

And, just for fun, here are the least stolen vehicle models of 2018:

BMW 3-series four-door Tesla Model S four-wheel-drive Tesla Model X four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Equinox four-wheel-drive Buick Encore four-wheel-drive Subaru Legacy with EyeSight GMC Acadia Subaru Forester with EyeSight GMC Acadia four-wheel-drive Volkswagen (New) Beetle

Half of all car thefts are due to owner error. Use common sense to minimize car (and RV) theft. Keep the vehicle locked and hide any valuable items. Never leave your keys in your vehicle. Park in safe, well-lit areas whenever possible, and always double-check that your alarm system is working. For about $50, it might be worth putting a portable tracker on your car and/or your RV, which will alert the police as soon as it’s stolen.