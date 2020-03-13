RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1296

Friday, March 13, 2020

Today’s thought

“A bird is safe in its nest – but that is not what its wings are made for.” ― Amit Ray



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Coconut Torte Day!

Tip of the Day

Inspect your propane rubber hoses regularly or risk disaster

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A walk-around of the RV a while back caused a “double take” when passing the LP cylinders on the A-frame. The high pressure rubber pigtail – the one that goes between the LP cylinder and the pressure regulator – was blasted apart at the fitting. The parts for the repair were cheap enough, a couple of bucks, but that freshly filled cylinder belched its contents into the atmosphere. Total cost at that time: about $25. Still, that was cheap when compared to “what could have happened.” Continue reading.

RVing the Oregon coast is a delight

The Oregon coast is one of the most beautiful places in America and easy to explore with an RV. The pavement is good, there’s not much traffic (except in peak tourist season) and there are many wonderful state park campgrounds (most with hookups and spacious sites for large RVs). Learn more.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Have you ever felt uncomfortable about your safety in an RV park? Find out what fellow RVers said, right here.

Quick Tip

Easy check for water leaks

Check your RV for plumbing system water leaks easily. With water in the fresh tank, turn on your water pump. After it shuts off, signaling the system is pressurized, it won’t turn on again until you “call for water.” If it does turn on, you have a leak.

Random RV Thought

If you’re a beginner and just bought your first RV, here’s an idea: Park your new RV in your driveway and pack it up like you’d be going out on a trip. Live in it for at least a week. What did you forget to pack? What do you wish you had? What did you pack that you didn’t use? It’s a good test run.

Website of the day

The best road trips in Canada

If you haven’t taken your RV up to Canada yet, what are you waiting for? Here’s a list of the 10 best road trip routes across the beautiful Canadian landscape.

Trivia

Jackie Miley holds the trophy for the world’s largest collection of teddy bears. She has 8,026 teddy bears living with her in her Rapid City, South Dakota, home.

Leave here with a laugh

To the thief who stole my glasses, I will find you … I have contacts.

