RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Shopping online at Walmart? Click here (just like with Amazon we get a tiny commission, which add up and help us fund our business). We appreciate it!

Today’s thought

“Spring won’t let me stay in this house any longer! I must get out and breathe the air deeply again.” — Gustav Mahler



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Covered Cashew Day!

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “The Adventure From Hell (Or: Don & Sue’s Excellent COVID Adventures)”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“We like to tell folks we’re ‘rainbirds.’ We get away from the dark, wet Northwest winters in our Country Coach, heading to South Carolina and our younger daughter’s place for even-year Christmases or just SoCal and Arizona in odd-years, when we do Christmas with the eldest here in WA before heading south. This year was going to be different…” Continue reading Don and Sue’s story for just how different it turned out to be!

Tip of the Day

RV grill connection confusion

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

I have purchased a Class A motorhome that has an LP accessory, which is also low pressure. Therefore, I cannot use my existing grill as the flame control and regulator is one piece. I was told I need a grill that has a separate flame control and no regulator. I have checked all over Phoenix and Las Vegas and no one has that type of grill or any type of conversion product. Why would Winnebago put this accessory on a coach if there is limited product availability? Can you give me any suggestions to solve this issue? —Jerry

Read Chris’ response.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV driving: Understanding grade signs

If you’re new to RVing, or have spent your time in the Midwest flatlands, first hitting mountain country can be a bit of an eye-opener. Those yellow warning signs that talk about a “steep grade,” often accompanied by a percentage number, can be confusing. Road grades seem mysterious at first, but really are simple. Learn more in this article from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

Yesterday’s featured article: Keep little kids from falling out your RV’s front door

Reader poll

‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Are you licensed properly?



In many jurisdictions, if you only possess a regular driver’s license you are not allowed to pull a trailer over 10,000 lbs. (4600 kg). If you’re not licensed properly, and in the event of a claim, your insurance company could deny you coverage. You could as well be ticketed or shut down on the side of the highway. Don’t put yourself in a position that will cause you grief. If you’re not sure, check with the licensing standards department of your state/province. Our thanks to George Bliss

Random RV Thought

Here’s an idea for you while you’re self-quarantining: Record your family history on your iPhone or video camera. If you want some inspiration, we recommend you get the book To Our Children’s Children. It will prompt many ideas of what to talk about. Your children and grandchildren will appreciate this when you are gone. Think about it, wouldn’t you love it if your parents could have done this for you? Don’t put this off.

Take Vitamin C to keep your immune system healthy

One easy thing you can do to help keep your immune system healthy? Take Vitamin C. Find a large selection here. (We just bought these!)

Website of the day

America’s abandoned rest stops

This list from Thrillist is incredible. Take a look at these abandoned rest areas all over the country. You’ll want to plan a few stops at these once you’re traveling again!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent would go to Mars if they had the chance

• 94 percent do not have a security camera for their RV

• 22 percent take six or more medications daily

Recent poll: Are you doing your major grocery shopping online to be delivered to you? Please tell us here.

Trivia

What state are you in right now? Does the name of that state contain the letter Q? Nope. In fact, not a single U.S. state has a Q in its name.

*How many paintings did Van Gogh sell while he was alive? We told you yesterday.

Hide dirty laundry, and save space too!

Sometimes where to put those worn clothes waiting for wash day is the pits. Many hide a basket in the shower stall, but here’s another approach: Hang that dirty laundry out – not for everyone to see, but on the back of a closet door. Zippers on this one make it easy to open, and the company includes a couple of different hooks to help you hang it. Find it on Amazon for a great price.

Leave here with a laugh

Don’t tell secrets in the garden. The potatoes have eyes, the beanstalk, and the corn has ears!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

RV PARKS OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

These parks are open for business for self-isolating and have asked that we spread the word.



Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet, Texas

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, Staunton, Virginia

Oakwood RV Resort, Fredericksburg, TX

Larsson’s Crooked Creek RV Resort, Hill City, SD

Own a park you’d like listed here? Send the park name, web address and city and we’ll include it here. Send to editor@rvtravel.com. No charge.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com