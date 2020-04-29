RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Issue 1329

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “A colorful, important reminder”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“We have an air freshener hanging near the front of the RV that says “DO MORE OF WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY.” The item lost its jasmine scent long ago but I keep it hanging because it’s a colorful, important reminder. Especially when life as we knew it has been turned on its head…” Continue reading Kasey’s story.

Tip of the Day

RV Education 101: Keep track of detector expiration dates

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101

Something lots of RV owners are not aware of is that safety devices in your RV like carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and LP gas leak detectors have expiration dates. Locate the expiration date on the product and write it down on the cover using a Sharpie. It is easy to see, and it serves as a constant reminder when to replace the device.

Propane leak tests – Here’s one from the Darwin Awards!

Here’s another reminder from the Darwin Award files. A 79-year old RVer in St. Amant, LA, had a problem with his motorhome. Somewhere there was a gas leak, and he just needed to find it. You know the rest of the story — take out a cigarette lighter, strike off a flame, and KABOOM! Amazingly, the unnamed man wasn’t seriously injured, even though a fireman estimated the blast strength as equivalent to a half-dozen pipe bombs. So, how should we check for gas leaks? Find out three safe ways here.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV Mods: Here’s a use for your fridge front!

Reader poll

Are you drinking more alcohol while in self-quarantine than before?

Please respond here.

Readers tell us

For grandparents, how many grandchildren do you have? Find out what fellow RVers said here.

Get rid of those decal “ghosts”!

If you use a coin to remove old decals from your RV, you may have an unwelcome guest when the job’s done: Decal “ghosts” – shadowy after-images imprinted in the Filon siding. The solution? A heavy-duty oxidation remover! Pour the remover onto a rough sponge and scrub the Filon in circles. The yellow oxidation will come right up and your RV will look good as new! The remover will also remove stains, scratches and water spots. Learn more or order here.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Drafty motorhome?

Motorhome got a cold draft you can’t account for? After eliminating an open window or roof vent, check your dashboard environmental controls. Vacuum-operated intakes left in the open position when the engine is shut down may well stay open, allowing cold air to infiltrate. Turn the engine on, close the vents, shut engine off. Shut eyelids.

Random RV Thought

If you are staying at your home now, it might be a good time to go through your old photo albums and write the names of people on the backs of the photos. Otherwise, there’s a good chance their identities will be lost. Plus, it’s fun to reminisce about people you’d forgotten about. Or that picture of you as a 1-year-old sitting on the toilet — the photo you insisted your parents never show to your high school boyfriend or girlfriend.

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. Camco 42141 (Model FUR 200) Flying Insect RV Furnace Screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check that this screen will fit your vent. Learn more or order.

What if RV manufacturers like Thor or Forest River made airplanes? Would you fly in one? That’s the topic of discussion in this article and poll.

Park versus refuge: What’s the difference?

There are a lot of national and state wilderness designations. We’ll bet you’ve never heard of a lot of these (we hadn’t!). Here’s how to tell them apart.

• RV Tire Safety: Lug nut torque – a critical safety item.

• RVer Safety: You might consider self-protection if wilderness camping.

• Do you really need a new refrigerator?

Coronavirus News Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker extended the state’s stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure to May 18 as the death toll from the coronavirus rises in Massachusetts. The advisory was set to expire on May 4.

Arkansas has opened its state park campgrounds but only to Arkansas residents.

“I’m almost certain it will come back,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday when asked about the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 hitting later this year.

Another indicator of how bad COVID-19 is affecting the travel industry, TripAdvisor has laid off 900 people and closed its Boston office.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that beginning Friday golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned RV parks may reopen statewide. State park campgrounds will remain closed through May 14.

Trivia

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse were married! Wayne Allwine had already been voicing the character of Mickey Mouse for nearly a decade when Russi Taylor was hired to voice Minnie Mouse in 1986. The two became quick friends, and a few years later ended up falling in love. They married in 1991 and were inseparable until Allwine passed away in 2009.

Easily repair a tear in your RV’s awning

Left on their own, small vinyl RV awning tears can get bigger. Fixing a small tear in an area, barring a person’s physical limitations, is easy. You may already have what you need for a fix. It’s called “RV GOOP” and is made by the same outfit that developed “GOOP” for shoe repairs. Read more about it here.

Leave here with a laugh

That moment when you’re worried about the elderly … and realize you are the elderly.

