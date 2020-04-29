Are you drinking more alcohol while in self-quarantine than before?

There’s a joke going around that after our self-quarantine days are finished, we’ll all be either overweight or alcoholics.

We’ll ask if you’re eating more than normal in another poll (after all, there’s a lot of time to snack with so much time on our hands). But for now, let’s talk about the consumption of alcohol. It’s easy to imagine that people who enjoy an alcoholic beverage now and then might be tempted to indulge a bit more with so much time spent sitting around their homes — bored, waiting until they can get back to their former lives.

And, of course, there’s a lot of stress with so many people worried about the loss of a job, paying their bills, or catching the virus or having a loved one catch it.

So what about you? Are you hitting the liquor cabinet a little more than usual, or the fridge for yet another cold one? Remember, the poll make take a moment to load, so stand by…