RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Issue 1348

Today’s thought

“But luxury has never appealed to me, I like simple things, books, being alone, or with somebody who understands.” ― Daphne du Maurier

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Paper Airplane Day!

Tip of the Day

Why monitoring your tires is super important

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

One of the simplest and yet most critical RV maintenance issues is that of checking tire pressure. No matter how high or low the price of gas or diesel is, we all can stand to see less of the fuel pump. By keeping your RV and tow vehicle tires inflated properly, you can gain as much as a whopping mile per gallon in fuel economy.

But a lot more is at stake: Under-inflation is a leading cause of RV tire failure. An under-inflated tire is a tire that will run hot. Running hot leads to dramatic expansion, and sidewall blowouts often result. Tires are expensive, but losing control and blasting your motorhome into oncoming traffic can just ruin your whole day. Continue reading.

RV through the parks that built America

As the opportunity to travel begins to open up again (whew!) and daytime exploring becomes possible, point your RV’s GPS toward some of America’s lesser-known national parks, the ones that tell a story of what it means to be “made in America.” There is nothing more special than America’s national parks. Each of the 417 national parks tells a story of America’s history, innovation, ingenuity, adventure, accomplishment, triumph or tragedy. Learn more.

Reader poll

Do you have a bad habit?

Quick Tip

Organizing “stuff”

Limited space in your RV’s bedroom? Where to keep all that “pocket junk” men have to carry (because “real men” don’t carry a purse)? Try a small plastic tray where you can dump your keys, wallet, sunglasses, etc. Bigger stuff, like iPad, water bottle, book? Just use a bigger plastic tray.

Random RV Thought

Mosquitoes are starting to make their appearance for the season. This is the time of year you wish all the walls in your RV were white so you could see where they land. The darned things blend right into wood walls in RVs!

Website of the day

The great American fried chicken roadmap

Mmmmm… Can’t you just smell it? It might not be the healthiest meal, but fried chicken is a staple in American cuisine. Take a look at this roadmap of the best fried chicken in every major city. We’ll bet you’ll drool…

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 49 percent love their RV’s bed and think it’s very comfortable

• 66 percent did not inspect their RV’s roof before buying it

• 6 percent speak two languages fluently

Trivia

Valles Marineris, a canyon on Mars, would stretch from Los Angeles to the Atlantic coast if it were on Earth. Take a look at it here.

*Why can no sound be heard on the moon? We told you in yesterday’s newsletter.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Emma, our Boxer rescue. This photo is a couple of years old, and she’s getting more gray in the face now as she is 15 this month. She’s a great companion and makes us laugh a lot. For some reason, she loves to eat Kleenex or toilet paper, and will gently pull several feet of paper off the roll and leave it for us to roll back up. Not quite as funny when TP was really scarce.” — Warren & Carolyn Gress, Parker, CO

Leave here with a laugh

A police officer near Corpus Christi, Texas, had a perfect hiding place for watching for speeding cars and RVs. But one day, everyone was under the speed limit, and the officer soon learned why: A 10-year-old boy was standing up the road a quarter mile with a large hand-painted sign that read “RADAR TRAP AHEAD.” A little more investigative work led the officer to the boy’s accomplice, another 10-year old boy about 100 yards beyond the radar trap with a sign that read “TIPS.” At his feet was a bucketful of change.

