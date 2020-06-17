RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Issue 1364

RV Education 101: Easily enlarge outdoor living space

With Mark Polk

An RV patio mat is a nice accessory to extend your outdoor living space. When you purchase a patio mat, measure the length of your awning and buy a patio mat that covers that same amount of space.

Beware your RV slideout

You may not have thought about it, but that slideout on your RV that makes your living space so roomy can also be your enemy. Find out why in this short video from RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury.

Yesterday's featured article: "Easy-lube"-ing your RV axle bearings? Take note!

Handy leveling tools

Got levels? Having bubble levels on the side and front or rear of your rig make it easier to level up when you’re setting up. Or use a small “torpedo” level. With your rig known to be level, see if your storage bay trim or windows are also level. If they are, you can use a torpedo level lined up on the trim anywhere it’s convenient.

An excellent thing about traveling in your RV is that you know who slept in your bed the night before. And the night before that. You don’t know that in a hotel and, really, you may not want to know.

Will your RV generator backfeed power and kill someone?

Find out in this excellent article by RV Electricity expert, Mike Sokol.

The best rest stops in America

Don’t just stop for gas and keep going – explore these 8 amazing rest stops across the U.S. Some have movie theaters, others have museums, and one even has mini golf.

When astronaut Stuart Roosa orbited around the moon during the Apollo 14 mission in 1971, he brought along hundreds of seeds from several different kinds of trees. When he returned to Earth, he planted those seeds in the U.S. and around the world. The trees that grew are known as "Moon trees" and you can see where they all are on this list.

Yesterday we told you about the first-ever TV commercial. Can you guess what it was and when it aired?

“Aki is now 13 years old and is still a character and mischievous. She sometimes ‘demands’ attention. When we sit at the kitchen table she will often ‘parade’ by holding one of my hats or socks. But, when visitors are over, she will only parade by with a piece of my wife’s underwear. It has happened so often we know that she understands the difference, and my wife swears that Aki must have created some secret stash as she never fails to find something ’embarrassing.’ Lucky for us, the vet just said she is in exceptional health for her age.” — Joseph Weinstein

If there’s H20 on the inside of a fire hydrant, what’s on the outside?

K9P

