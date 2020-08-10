Solar RVing in the shade

By Bob Difley

If you like to boondock away from the beaten track, summertime camping often means looking for a bit of shade to help keep cool. But if your power comes by way of solar panels, you’ll be in the world of trade-offs — shade means less solar power.

Most winter desert campsites are open to the sky, so your panels charge when the first rays of the morning sun hit your panels until it has passed out of view in the western sky. But since the angle of the sun is lower in the winter, you will not get full charging unless you tilt your panels toward the sun’s trajectory across the sky, and position your RV horizontal to the sun’s movement. In winter with shorter days, fewer amps will make their way into your batteries. Therefore, you may have to schedule more electricity-using hours (meals, showering, computer use) during daylight so as not to deplete too much from your batteries overnight.

But when you move from the desert to a Ponderosa pine-forested campsite, your challenges change. Since the sun during the summer months passes more directly overhead, your panels do not have to be elevated to take advantage of the sun’s rays throughout the day. Days are longer so you have many more charging hours every day than in the desert, and since the number of nighttime dark hours roughly equals the eight hours of sleep needed, most electricity usage can be accomplished while the panels are charging to some degree. If you coordinate your sleeping and rising times with the sun’s, you will not draw excessive juice from the batteries.

But now comes the hard part. Since you are camping in a forest, you will undoubtedly have periods of the day when the sun is blocked from reaching your panels by the magnificent (and tall) trees surrounding your campsite. Short of camping out in the middle of a meadow (which is nice, too) you will have to hazard a guess at how many daylight hours the sun is actually reaching your panels — without any part being shaded, which reduces the amount of amps that pass into your batteries — and calculate accordingly so you don’t find yourself with batteries that have not recharged.

The remaining consideration in both desert and forest is the number of overcast or rainy days which will produce far fewer amps. It is therefore a good idea to oversize your system to account for all the variables. And sweep off the pine needles from time to time.

