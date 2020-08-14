RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 14, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1406

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“There are no foreign lands. It is the traveler only who is foreign.” — Robert Louis Stevenson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Creamsicle Day!

On this day in history: 1893 – France becomes the first country to introduce motor vehicle registration.

Tip of the Day

Stupid RV tricks we’d rather forget

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’ve spent any kind of time as an RVer, you have one (or, sadly, more) experience you’d just as soon be able to erase from your memory.

Here’s a short list of some of the things some RVers who’ve carried Progressive Insurance have fit into the category. Are you “guilty” of any of these? Read more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Cut your RV lifestyle expenses

Bob Difley offers a long list of tips for reducing costs and becoming more efficient for whatever your RVing lifestyle. Feel free to add your tips in the comments section below the article. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV fires: They happen, and they’re not pretty!

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

When was the last time you dined at a restaurant?

Try and remember, then tell us here.

SECRET PHRASE: Roy, you are a silly Millie.”

Quick Tip

Easily get water off your slideout

In wet conditions, before retracting your slides raise or lower the front end of your trailer and almost all the water will run off the slide before it comes in. —Thanks to George Bliss, Casey Piton and others who mentioned they do this when their slide doesn’t automatically tilt when being retracted.

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

Must-visit national parks in Canada

Want to RV around Canada? Consult this list first and plan your trip around these jaw-dropping national parks (once the border opens up, of course).

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Trivia

You know how up above we tell you, “On this day in history…”? Well, according to software developers True Knowledge, April 11, 1954, was the least interesting day in history. Only two things happened that day: a soccer player died, and a Turkish academic was born. That’s it.

*What food is the worst for weight gain? If you’re trying to lose weight, you’ll want to stop eating this popular snack. See what it is in yesterday’s trivia section.

Save money with these reusable silicone bags

Never waste money on plastic bags again! This 4-pack of reusable silicone food bags have an airtight seal and are leak-proof, keeping food fresh for longer. Easily freeze the bags, and even run them through the dishwasher once you’re done using them. This plastic bag alternative won’t harm the environment, and instead provides a solution that you can wash, rinse and reuse to your heart’s content! Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Clementhyme, 6 months old, and just spayed this week and chipped. She loves traveling in our Georgetown.” — Dick McCabe

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

My body is a temple … ancient and crumbling. Probably cursed or haunted.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com