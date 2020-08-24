RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 24, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1412

"It's so strange how life works: You want something and you wait and wait and feel like it's taking forever to come. Then it happens and it's over and all you want to do is curl back up in that moment before things changed." ― Lauren Oliver

Tip of the Day

RV shopping? Run away from water damage!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Shopping for a preowned RV can make good financial sense. There are plenty of things to look at when shopping, but in our experienced opinion, the very first one is this: Watch out for water damage!

Where does water damage come from? The obvious answer is "water," but the source of that water may not be so obvious. Water from outside the rig is often the most damaging; but water from inside, leaky plumbing for example, can cause problems, too. When inspecting an RV, do the "top-to-bottom" search method. Learn more.

RV Electricity – This week's J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How low of a voltage is too low?

Dear Mike,

I've got an EMS surge protector that keeps cutting off our power in the afternoon. It usually comes back on in a few minutes but gives us a low-voltage error. Isn't it supposed to be 110 volts? So just how low is too low, and what does it hurt? —Estelle

Read Mike's answer.

• Join Mike's Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike's articles here.

How to sanitize your RV's fresh water system

Most RVers treat their fresh water tank from time to time to keep the water tasting good and safe from germs. This short video from Trailer Life shows how easy it is to freshen your water supply to keep it in tip-top condition – and spend only pennies doing it! Watch the short video.

In the past year have you paid your credit card balances in full each month?

Get a step up with carpet samples

Use carpet samples (they have a finished edge on them) to put a temporary carpet on the inside steps of your RV. Cut the sample to step-size and use two-sided carpet tape to hold it down. Put the finished edge out (it looks better). Toss when dirty. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

