RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 10, 2020

Issue 1425

Today’s thought

“The primary cause of unhappiness is never the situation but your thoughts about it.” — Eckhart Tolle

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National TV Dinner Day!

On this day in history: 1846 – Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing machine.

Tip of the Day

Be kind to your transmission for its long and happy life

By Greg Illes

Most of us check our transmission fluid now and then (don’t we?). Some of us even have it changed every once in awhile. But aside from that, what else is there to do with a typical automatic transmission other than drive it – and hope it keeps on working?

There are actually some very proactive things that can be done to give your transmission the best possible chance for a long and happy life. Find out what you can do here.

Make sure your hike is a safe one

Some time back a 59-year-old woman went missing in a Northern California state park before she was found six days later. She had fallen from an unmarked trail into a ravine. She was uninjured but could not climb out of the ravine – she could only wait, hoping to be rescued. If you like to go out wandering where there is no one else, what can you do to protect yourself from becoming lost or injured and maybe never making it back to civilization? Here are important safety tips from Boondock Bob Difley (who admits he has been lost in the desert but eventually found his way out).

Reader poll

How often do you spend the night in a casino parking lot or RV park?

Quick Tip

Transport full LP tanks properly

Long-time RVtravel.com reader and frequent tip and/or joke contributor George Bliss passes along this LP cylinder safety reminder: Portable propane cylinders are equipped with a safety valve that allows excess pressure to be “blown off” relatively harmlessly. Trouble is, some RVers want to transport full cylinders lying down – not upright. The safety valve is designed to vent gaseous LP — not liquid. If the tank should develop excess pressure while on its side, the safety valve may be blocked by the liquid LP and, instead of venting, the pressure may continue to build to the point of a potential explosion. ALWAYS transport LP cylinders in the same orientation as they were designed to be used — vertical tanks upright and those rare horizontal tanks lying down. Thanks, George, for the refresher.

Website of the day

Love Your RV

Full-timer Ray takes you along on his RVing journey. You’ll find great tips about the lifestyle on this website, as well as his favorite RVing products, DIY projects and more.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If they won a million-dollar lotto, 16 percent of people would use the money to travel

• 48 percent would rather shower in the morning than at night

• 25 percent have a birthday in the fall, sometime between September and November (Happy Birthday!)

Trivia

Meet someone who seems like an “Average Joe” in Germany? Folks there call “Average Joes” “Otto Normalverbraucher,” which translates to “Otto normal consumer.” Now that’s a fun one to say!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Willow on her way to meet Mik (a horse).” —Ken Jensen

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

Here’s a great, easy way to build up the strength in your hands, fingers or forearms. Perfect for RVers. If you suffer from arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis or tennis elbow this is for you. It’s also great for simply building up the strength of your grip. This is a best seller and costs about $9. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Q: Why couldn’t the green pepper practice archery?

A: Because it didn’t habanero.

